Apple changes iPhone 16 design to help prevent overheating, leak claims

Apple iPhone 15 in blue finish: Will iPhone 16 fix overheating problems with new hardware? David Phelan

When Apple released the iPhone 15 series, there were complaints of overheating. Although a subsequent software update resolved it, at least for most users, and although Apple explained that it was not the Pro model’s titanium frame that was causing it, a new report claims that Next year’s phones may introduce a new system that will reduce overheating

More from ForbesApple introduces surprise free offer for all iPhone 14 users

To be fair to Apple, titanium can never be blamed as there were reports of overheating on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which have aluminum frames. Additionally, titanium is better at dissipating heat than the stainless steel used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company claimed that this was due to apps and software bugs. The company promised to release a software update to fix things, which duly happened. Additionally, in a rare statement initially sent to me, Apple explained that the software update would reduce the temperature without reducing iPhone performance.

However, a regular leaker, KosutamiX, formerly of Twitter, has suggested that the 2024 iPhones may come with hardware changes that will also help keep the phone cool.

The post says, “Apple is actively working on the graphene thermal system of the iPhone 16 series to solve the pre-existing heating issue. And the Pro series battery will also change to metal shell for the same reason.

More from ForbesApple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro overheating exclusive: Apple comments

MacRumors notes that Apple has been working on graphene for some time now, and has been filing patents related to how it could dissipate heat in mobile devices. The truth is that Apple’s designs take a long time to improve, so it’s possible that if this is on the cards for the 2024 range it may have already been planned before the initial overheating problem emerged with the latest phones.

Graphene has four times better thermal conductivity than copper, so it would make sense for Apple to reduce overheating problems, and it is lighter than copper heat sinks, which is also beneficial. Additionally, a metal shell, which Apple has used in the past, would also help.

Since this year’s problems appear to be caused by software and are now largely resolved, it may be that the next iPhones will need to take a closer look at this type of software issue. However, hardware changes that make things even better would also be welcome.

More from ForbesApple iPhone 16 leak promises unique new design update