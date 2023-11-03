Apple CEO struggles to calm concerns about iPhone in China

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook sought to reassure Wall Street that iPhone demand remains strong in China, where it is being hit by the rise of Huawei Technologies Co. and an increasingly uncertain business environment for U.S. companies. Is struggling.

Cook blamed weakness in its Mac and iPad businesses after some analysts reported Apple’s revenue in China fell short of estimates last quarter. The company also pointed to currency fluctuations, which reduce the value of money generated in the sector.

Total revenue in Greater China declined 2% compared with the year-ago period – a steeper decline than Apple has experienced companywide. And Apple shares fell more than 3% in late trading Thursday.

But the iPhone continued to make inroads into the market, Cook said. This included recording revenue records for mainland China during the quarter. The four best-selling phones in urban China include various iPhone models, he said.

“China is an incredibly important market,” Cook said during a post-earnings conference call with analysts. “And I’m very optimistic about it.”

Apple investors have become increasingly curious about the iPhone in China after the country extended a ban on American technology in government workplaces. Shenzhen-based Huawei also recently introduced a new model that is challenging the iPhone. And iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. is under investigation by Chinese authorities on unspecified grounds, posing another threat to the business. On the call, Cook did not face any direct questions from analysts about the situation.

These issues are at the heart of Apple’s business. The iPhone is its flagship product, generating about half its revenue, and China is its largest international market. The country still serves as Apple’s manufacturing hub, even as the company is shifting more production to India and other locations.

iPhone 15 sales began on September 22 – about a week before the quarter ended – so the latest results only provide an early sense of how the device is doing. Investors will get a clearer picture when Apple reports its holiday results early next year. On Thursday, Apple forecast flat revenue overall for the December quarter – a sign that the Chinese market potentially remains a question mark.

Cook said, if the overall China smartphone market is shrinking – as analysts have said – Apple’s results show it is winning market share. He also said that the company is opening a new store in China this week. It is coming to Wenzhou in Zhejiang province and will be the company’s 46th in the region.

The Cupertino, California-based company said its services business also enjoyed record sales in the region.

Cook was in China just last month and said he “couldn’t be more excited” about his interactions with customers and employees.

