Apple Card ends partnership with Goldman Sachs: 3 reasons why we saw it coming

According to this, Apple removed Goldman Sachs as its fintech partner wall street journal, Are we surprised? At least not.

Before we look at the obvious signs of their falling apart relationship, let’s discuss what we know so far. Citing “people briefed on the matter” WSJ It is claimed that Apple wants to end its alliance with the Wall Street bank in 12 to 15 months.

This disruption extends to the duo’s “entire consumer partnership.” WSJ That said, that includes the Apple Card and the Apple Savings Account.

Again, we are far from shocked. We always knew there was trouble in paradise.

3 signs that Apple’s relationship with Goldman Sachs is broken

After launching the Apple Savings account in April, Apple lured users to its Apple Card area by offering an attractive 4.15% interest rate. Before you can set up an account, you must first get approved for Apple Card.

For someone who has an Apple Card and an Apple Savings account, dealing with Goldman Sachs has been a headache. And rightly so, Apple may be cautious about continuing its deals with Goldman Sachs.

1. Goldman Sachs reports shaky customer service

in early June, WSJ It was reported that some customers were having difficulty withdrawing money from their Apple Savings account. He claimed that the money seemed to disappear for several weeks after it was transferred.

Fortunately, all the victims WSJFollowing the report they got their money back, but after an unusually long delay.

According to InformationApple’s role in the partnership includes designing the iPhone Wallet app UI, creating a sleek, titanium card and other attractive features. Goldman, on the other hand, primarily handles customer service, underwriting, transactions, and other bank-like functions, but apparently, some clients are not thrilled with Goldman’s performance.

It is worth noting that many customers have Positive Experience with the Apple-Goldman Sachs partnership. In fact, in 2021, Apple announced that Apple Card customers ranked Goldman Sachs and Apple Card “No. 1” in customer satisfaction in the mid-sized credit card market.

However, the alleged issues highlighted in the media certainly tarnished Goldman Sachs’s reputation.

2. Goldman Sachs is losing money

As of mid-October WSJ According to the report, Apple is not the only one who is unhappy with this union. “Some senior Goldman executives want the money from what’s left of the consumer loan—namely, the Apple credit card,” the WSJ said in part.

Additionally, Goldman revealed that its Platform Solutions unit, a collection of businesses that also includes Apple Card, lost $1.2 billion in just nine months.

“Inside the bank, partners complain that the consumer-lending business has been more trouble than it costs, and they blame [CEO David Solomon] “For Goldman’s expansion into space.” WSJ Said.

As a result, Goldman Sachs is looking to get rid of Apple, according to reports. This brings me to my next point.

3. Goldman Sachs reportedly wanted to leave Apple

At the end of June, WSJ It was reported that Goldman Sachs was in talks with American Express to end its partnership with Apple.

However, this was no secret to Apple. The report revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant was well aware that Goldman Sachs was desperate to jump ship.

Now, it seems that Goldman Sachs’s alleged hunger for independence has been satiated. As we initially reported, Apple is reportedly backing out of its deal with Goldman Sachs.

This is a total 180-degree spin from exactly a year ago when Goldman Sachs announced the extension of the partnership through 2029.

It’s not clear whether Apple has lined up an issuer to replace Goldman Sachs.

Source: mashable.com