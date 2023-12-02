Apple can't afford to improve the iPhone 16

With the iPhone 15, Apple is doing its best to make the entry-level vanilla iPhone good enough for those who buy it, but weak enough that anyone looking for a great experience will have to step up to the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro. Will not think anything about it.

Apple needs to build on the iPhone 15 with the iPhone 16, but make sure that any upgrades to the iPhone 16 don’t disrupt the iPhone 16 Pro.

There’s a certain amount of irony in Apple – with its customer-first focus – working to limit its vanilla iPhone models. Since the introduction of the iPhone Pro tier, there has been a constant tension to make these phones different while remaining quintessentially Apple. Over the past few iterations, you can see the vanilla iPhone receiving far fewer updates and upgrades and less emphasis and status in keynotes.

While the iPhone Pro is taking off, Apple is digging in its heels to subtly limit the iPhone. This process will continue with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

First is the screen. Apple is set to use 60 Hz refresh for the next iPhone. Samsung’s comparable Galaxy 23 and Google’s Pixel 8 all reach 120Hz refresh rates. Those faster refresh rates are all for more fluidity in scrolling, better graphics in gaming, and better readability. Display analyst Ross Young doesn’t expect a faster refresh to reach vanilla iPhone displays until late 2017.

Then you have the choice of processors inside iPhones. Apple has been designing its own silicon for several years. While it was once seen as a virtue to have every iPhone – even the iPhone SE – running the same system on chip, that moment has passed. Losing performance gains on lower iPhone models is the new normal.

There is a split between the A16 of the iPhone 15 and the A17 Pro of the iPhone 15 Pro. What will happen to the handsets of 2024?

It could be that Apple takes the A17 Pro chipset and brings it back to the iPhone 16 not even a year later. It could conceivably offer the A17 name, which is a downgraded chipset denoted by the lack of Pro moniker. It would be an upgrade to the A16 (and easily sold as such), but by having the A18 Pro join the new iPhone Pro models, you have, once again, widened the performance gap between the two parts of Apple’s portfolio.

Finally, you have the camera. Photography has become a real battleground between manufacturers to prove that they have the best hardware and software.

Take an example on specification drag; The supply chain report highlights the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max pushing the optical zoom to a 5x telephoto lens via a tetraprism lens. There’s no indication that it will come to the iPhone 16. If you want the best camera, you need the best iPhone. Apple’s choice shows that the iPhone 16 won’t be the best iPhone.

Vanilla iPhones, such as the current iPhone 15 and upcoming iPhone 16, carry a premium price (the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage is $799). Looking at other handsets in the $799 price range, you can see 120Hz refresh on displays, stronger optical zoom and camera lenses, and the use of high-end chipsets. If competitors can achieve these specifications, it’s disappointing that Apple can’t do the same.

This means that these vanilla iPhones not only provide the iPhone Pro to those who need a great experience, but with weaker components purchased in mass, the bill of materials will also be lower. Apple has also ensured that there is market segmentation, and those who put off the higher price of the iPhone Pro models can take solace in the relatively lower price of the vanilla iPhone.

Now the subtle question is what will happen to the vanilla iPhone when Apple updates the iPhone SE in early 2024. This is a somewhat odd specs sandwich.

