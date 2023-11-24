Apple Black Friday deals include up to 25 percent off USB-C chargers, MagSafe accessories, and more

If you recently purchased an iPhone 15 or a new Mac computer, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has Apple accessories you can buy to complete your setup. The highlight of the promotion is the company’s FineWoven wallets, which are currently discounted by $6 or 10 percent off the $59 MSRP. Apple offers the MagSafe accessory in five different colors, with evergreen, mulberry, and taupe models on sale. And if you don’t mind the basic black color, that wallet is currently discounted even more to $48. Not everyone is a fan of Apple’s new finewoven accessories, but the upside is that the material is vegan-friendly and the wallet magnetically attaches to recent iPhones.

Apple

Apple’s FineWoven wallets attach to your iPhone using MagSafe and provide easy access to your credit and debit cards.

$48 on Amazon

As part of the same sale, Amazon has also discounted Apple’s first-party AirTag ring. The coral, taupe, mulberry, pacific blue and black models are marked down 9 percent from their usual $35 price tag, making them $31 right now. Like the MagSafe wallet above, the AirTag holders are made using the company’s new FineWoven material.

Separately, the company’s 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter is discounted in the sale. After the 25 percent discount, both the standard and compact models are $44, or $16 less than usual. Unlike finewoven accessories, these are universally well respected. In particular, I like the standard model for its modular design that allows you to change the power connector when traveling to another country. Note that 35W won’t be enough to charge some of Apple’s more power-hungry laptops, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

For the Mac fan who has almost everything, I’ll finally mention that Amazon has nailed down the Magic Trackpad, mouse, and keyboard. Of the three peripherals, I think the keyboard is the most useful, especially if you have a company laptop and want to create a more ergonomic setup. It’s also subject to the most significant discount, bringing it to $80 after a 19 percent price cut.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: see all Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for black friday tech deals, know about black friday trends On In The Know. Hear the best from Autoblog’s experts Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and homeFind out more black friday sales To shop on AOL, selected just for you.

Source