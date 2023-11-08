Apple announces 2024 Swift Student Challenge

Image Credit: Apple

In its ongoing effort to empower students in the world of coding and app development, Apple is launching the 2024 Swift Student Challenge, which includes a new category for 50 coveted winners.

On Wednesday, Apple announced that it will launch the Swift Student Challenge, furthering its dedication to empowering students around the world to explore the world of coding and app development. The Swift Student Challenge, launched in 2020, provides a platform for students to showcase their coding skills and join the global community of Swift developers.

Starting in February, the 2024 Swift Student Challenge will introduce a new category that recognizes 50 distinguished winners for outstanding submissions. The initiative aims to increase interest in coding and app development among students, as these skills are increasingly seen as valuable assets, whether students plan to work in the technology sector or other industries.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education & Enterprise Marketing, emphasized Apple’s commitment to supporting and acknowledging student developers, saying, “We know students are eager to learn the coding skills to solve the challenges they face. Are curious about what’s important to them — whether it’s building an app to help peers identify mental health resources or supporting sustainability efforts on campus — and want to know how to get started.

“Apple is releasing new coding resources for students and teachers, working with our community partners on dedicated Swift programming, and sharing advance information on the Swift Student Challenge timeline for 2024. Can’t wait to see the submitted app playgrounds.”

To help teachers facilitate app development for their students, Apple collaborates with teachers globally. Apple has introduced four new Everyone Can Code projects to help teachers guide students through the app development journey and hone their skills while creating apps that tackle real-world problems.

The launch of four new Everyone Can Code projects provide teachers with step-by-step resources to teach students SwiftUI, modern user interface design, and app-building technologies, making it easier for students to understand coding and app development concepts goes.

Design a simple app: Students can create an app prototype in Keynote to learn the fundamentals of app design, practice rapid prototyping, and collect feedback, following the same steps as professional developers.

Build with stacks and shapes: Students can take the first steps of building an app in Swift Playgrounds and code a self-portrait or work of art using SwiftUI to learn the fundamentals of user interface design.

Create custom shapes: Students can bring the app interface to the next level by designing a shape, learning how to plot coordinates, and coding their custom shape using SwiftUI and the About Me sample app within Swift Playgrounds.

Design an app icon: Students can learn and apply app design principles to create a unique and memorable app icon that communicates an idea; Practice rapid prototyping; collect feedback; And upload the icon to Swift Playgrounds to become part of the app.

Apple’s new resources for teaching coding and app development, including Everyone Can Code projects, are now available in the Apple Education Community, where teachers can access resources, connect with peers, and enhance their teaching methods . Swift Playgrounds 4.4 provides support for Swift 5.9 as well as SDKs for iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

Apple also supports educational partners in nearly 100 countries through its Community Education Initiative, such as the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which provides professional development opportunities to instructors to teach app development with Swift. NC3 is committed to helping more students submit their app projects for the Swift Student Challenge in 2024.

Students interested in participating in the Swift Student Challenge can submit their App Playground during a three-week period in February 2024. Those interested in participating should sign up