Apple and cyber startup Corellium settle four-year court battle

After four years of court hearings and a lot of controversy, Apple and cyber startup Corellium are settling the copyright lawsuit. Terms have not been disclosed.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019, in which Apple claimed Corellium illegally copied iOS by creating software that created virtual versions of iPhones so they could be examined by security researchers and app developers. Apple alleged that Corellium also violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), by breaking the law’s “anti-circumvention” provision, which allows “circumvention of technical measures used to prevent unauthorized access to copyrighted works.” Makes it illegal to do so.” The tech giant demanded that Corellium stop selling its software and that it pay Apple for any profits it makes as a result of the copies.

Critics, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said Apple’s claims were “threatening” to legitimate security research, which Apple denied.

There were several surprises in the case, with Corellium’s lawyers revealing that Apple had attempted to buy the startup in 2018 for $23 million. In an unusual move, the tech giant also summoned defense veteran L3Harris to demonstrate how it is using Corellium’s technology.

Apple later dropped the DMCA charges and dismissed the original copyright claim. But it appealed in 2021, but was told in April this year that there was no case because Corellium had created versions of iOS that fell under the US copyright doctrine of fair use; The judge’s reasoning was that Corellium was helping researchers conduct critical tests of iPhone security, so its software was not infringing copyright.

However, this was not the end of the matter, as the case went back to a district court in Florida to decide whether Corellium infringed the copyright of Apple’s branding or wallpapers, or whether it violated the rights of those running the software. Infringes third party copyrights. iOS.

But on Thursday the court announced that a settlement had been reached. “The parties reached a full and complete settlement of all outstanding causes of action and issues in this case,” a note on the docket read. “The Court congratulates the parties and their counsel for reaching an amicable resolution of this matter.”

Founded by CEO Amanda Gorton and longtime iPhone security expert Chris Wade, Corellium has continued to do business, raising $25 million to date and growing from six employees in 2019 to 60 employees today. This has also expanded to creating virtual Android phones and in-car software.