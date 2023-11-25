Apple AirPods Max 2: Everything we know so far about the next upgrade

Apple’s over-ear headphones took a long time to come to fruition, long after early rumors had anticipated. It looks like a sequel is on the way, so should you wait for it, or buy the existing model now? Here’s what we know.

Apple AirPods Max in blue finish. David Phelan

AirPods Max 2 name and release date

It is highly unlikely that the name will contain the number 2, although you never know. Almost certainly, the next over-ears will be called AirPods Max 2Ra Generation, which is the same naming format that Apple used when updating the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark GurmanIn a post on X, formerly Twitter, a few weeks ago, the next Max headphones will be with us next year. But if you are worried about them now, then be patient. Gurman says we should brace ourselves for a release in “late 2024.” This fits in with the release of the first pair, which went on sale in December 2020. On the other hand, that means the original will have been out for almost four years, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this came out earlier.

AirPods Max: Box-Fresh. David Phelan

What’s New: Physical Relationship

In the same post, Gurman describes the next headphones as “with USB-C.” Well, this is not a surprise. iPhones with Lightning connectors are also likely to be on sale this time next year, in the form of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which are the oldest iPhones in the line (unless the current iPhone SE is also available). Still, I would be surprised if Apple releases another product with Lightning. Keep in mind, I was surprised when new iMac accessories had Lightning sockets, so you can’t be sure.

Assuming it’s USB-C, and I’m sure it will be, it’s likely that the USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable that would let you plug your headphones into the plane’s inflight entertainment, for example, is still a There will be a separate accessory.

AirPods Max in blue. David Phelan

What’s New: Electronic Connection

Unlike the AirPods Pro and the latest iPhones, the current AirPods Max do not support Bluetooth 5.3. Bluetooth 5.3 brings more reliable connections and is less demanding in terms of power. It would be surprising if it wasn’t on the AirPods Max 2Ra-Jane Model.

What would be even more surprising would be if the next AirPods Max didn’t at least upgrade the processor on board to the H2 chip found on the AirPods Pro. However, some analysts, including Mark Gurman, say this is not in the plan. Timing may play a role in this but honestly, leaving out the fastest chip out of the most expensive AirPods seems odd to me, and I imagine that won’t prove to be the case. Similarly, I think Apple will work an ultra wideband U2 chip into the next headphones.

AirPods Max in green. Apple

What’s New: Design

I would be surprised if the design changes at all from what we see now, except for one element: the color. Almost always, Apple updates the color ranges on its products, even if only to subtly change them. Hopefully they’ll keep the elegant blue and sultry green options in the range.

Perhaps one more thing could change: Ever since the first headphones went on sale, the wraparound case that comes with the AirPods Max has been criticized. In Apple’s move to reduce silicone in its products, I think it might also take the opportunity to redesign the case.

The controversial AirPods Max case. Apple

Should you wait or buy now?

The current headphones look and sound great, so don’t hold back if you’re interested in buying them now. There is still plenty of time until the end of next year.