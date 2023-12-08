Apple aims to bring major mic upgrade to iPhone 16 to improve Siri

According to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Inc. AAPL is planning to equip its upcoming iPhone 16 series with a better microphone. The upgrade aims to enhance Siri’s capabilities. The new series is expected to launch in 2024.

What happened: As Gadgets 360 reports, a recent industry survey by Kuo suggests that the iPhone 16 models will come with significantly upgraded microphones. The improved feature is expected to increase the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), ensuring a strong signal amid background noise. The new microphone is also expected to offer better water resistance.

The decision to upgrade the microphone for the iPhone 16 series is in line with Apple’s commitment to enhancing Siri’s performance. This could be linked to the company’s recent restructuring of the Siri team, which is now focused on incorporating large language models (LLM) and artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) in Q3 2023.

However, Kuo estimates that these upgrades could increase the selling price of the iPhone 16 series microphones by 100% to 150%. Apple component suppliers Goertec And AAC These hardware upgrades are expected to bring the most benefits.

why it matters:The microphone upgrade is part of a series of enhancements planned for the iPhone 16. In November 2023, it was reported that Apple was developing a graphene heat sink to address overheating issues in iPhone 15 models. Additionally, Apple is aiming to turbocharge Siri with exclusive on-device AI features for the iPhone 16 as it competes in the AI ​​race with rivals such as Alphabet Inc. GOOG and Microsoft Corporation, MSFT.

Additionally, Apple plans to include action buttons across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, upgrading user interactivity. The Action button first appeared on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models and offers a variety of configurable functions.

