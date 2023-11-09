Apple agrees to $25 million settlement with US over hiring of immigrants

by Daniel Wiesner

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will pay $25 million to settle U.S. Justice Department claims that the company gave preference to illegal immigrant workers over U.S. citizens and green card holders for some jobs, the agency said on Thursday.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Apple did not recruit U.S. citizens or permanent residents for jobs that were eligible for a federal program that allows employers to sponsor immigrant workers for green cards, which is a violation of a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of citizenship.

This is the largest settlement the Justice Department has ever reached involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship, the agency said. It requires Apple to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and $18.25 million to an unspecified number of affected workers.

Apple said in a statement that it was “inadvertently not following the DOJ standard.”

“We have implemented a robust improvement plan to comply with the requirements of various government agencies as we continue to hire American workers and grow in the US,” the company said.

According to the Justice Department, Apple did not advertise job openings on its website that were eligible for the program, known as the Permanent Labor Certification, or PERM program, as it routinely did for other positions. Is. The department said the company requires applicants for those jobs to mail paper applications, although it generally allows electronic applications.

“These less effective hiring processes almost always result in fewer or no applications for PERM positions from applicants whose authorization to work has not expired,” the department said.

The Justice Department did not specify which Apple jobs were affected by the hiring practices or how Apple might have benefited from them.

Foreign labor can often be cheaper than hiring American workers, and immigrants who rely on their employers for green card sponsorship are seen as less likely to leave for another job.

Along with the payout, Apple agreed to align its hiring for PERM jobs with its normal practices. According to the agreement, the company will be required to conduct more extensive recruiting and train employees on anti-discrimination laws.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiesner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Deepa Babington)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com