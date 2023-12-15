Apple (AAPL) closed at $198.11, up +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500, which gained 0.27% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhone, iPad and other products had gained 5.29% last month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500’s gain of 6.94% in that time.

Apple’s upcoming earnings release will be of great interest to investors. The company is estimated to report EPS of $2.08, which represents an increase of 10.64% from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $117.31 billion, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are for earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $393.42 billion, which represents a change of +7.01% and +2.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent adjustments to Apple’s analyst estimates. These revisions help show the constantly changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive estimate revisions reflect analysts’ confidence in the company’s business performance and profitability.

Empirical research shows that these estimate revisions have a direct correlation with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, which is a quantitative model that incorporates these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, externally-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Apple currently sports a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.16. This represents a premium relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 12.24.

We can additionally see that AAPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. Computer – Mini Computer stocks hold an average PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday’s closing prices.

Computer – The minicomputer industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to use Zacks.com.

