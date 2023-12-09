Apple (AAPL) Surges Above the Market: Key Facts

Apple (AAPL) closed the latest trading day at $195.71, marking a +0.74% change from the previous session’s end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow was up 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq was up 0.45%.

Shares of the maker of iPhone, iPad and other products have gained 6.5% over the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4.91%.

Market participants will be closely watching Apple’s financial results in the upcoming release. The company is estimated to report EPS of $2.08, up 10.64% from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate projects revenue at $117.31 billion, representing an increase of 0.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $393.42 billion, which would represent changes of +7.01% and +2.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Apple. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, encouraging changes in estimates indicate analysts’ favorable outlook on the company’s business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Apple currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.6. This suggests a premium compared to its industry’s Forward P/E of 11.72.

Also, we should point out that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes into account the company’s expected earnings growth rate. At the close of trading yesterday the average PEG ratio of the Computer-Mini Computer industry was 2.68.

Computer – The minicomputer industry is part of the computer and technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries ranked above 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

