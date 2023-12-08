Apple (AAPL) impacted by Chinese government ban in Q3

Carillon Tower Advisors, Inc. Clarivest Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Clarivest Asset Management, LLC, released the third quarter 2023 investor letter “Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund”. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. The third quarter of 2023 started strongly in July, but equity markets were unable to withstand the continued rise in interest rates and many indices ended the quarter in the negative. When compared to the Russell 1000 Growth Index at the beginning of the quarter, the fund was least weighted in the communications and consumer discretionary services and most overweighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors. As of quarter end, the portfolio remained underweight consumer discretionary and consumer staples and heaviest weighting information technology and healthcare. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund highlighted stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its third-quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a multinational technology company that designs and manufactures smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. On December 7, 2023, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed at $194.27 per share. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a one-month return of 4.22%, and its shares gained 36.66% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization of $3.021 trillion.

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund downgraded Apple Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AAPL) made the following comments:

“Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communications devices, personal computers, and media devices. Shares fell after a report that Chinese government agencies have barred employees from using Apple products at work due to security concerns.”

Pixabay/Public Domain

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 8th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 134 hedge fund portfolios held Apple Inc. at the end of the third quarter. (NASDAQ:AAPL), up from 135 last quarter.

We discussed Apple Inc. in another article. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and share Cliff Asness’s top stock picks. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com