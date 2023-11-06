AppFest host confirms 15 people suffered eye pain and vision problems after Bored Ape NFT event – Cryptosaurus

At least 15 guests attending the Bored Ape NFT event have complained of pain and irritation in their eyes, some of which they are attributing to the bright lights of the festival.

Yuga Labs, the blockchain company that hosted the “ApeFest” event in Hong Kong, confirmed that several guests complained of eye discomfort and vision problems following Bored Ape Yacht Club’s non-fungible token collection (aka NFT) event over the weekend. Is. ,

“We are aware of the situation and are taking it seriously,” an Yuga Labs spokesperson told MarketWatch. “We are actively reaching out and in touch with the affected people”

Yuga Labs said it has launched an investigation to determine the root cause and that a relatively small number of guests were affected. “Based on our estimation, the 15 people we have directly communicated with so far represent less than 1% of the approximately 2,250 attendees and staff at our Saturday night event,” he said. “Until the investigation is complete, we are not in a position to confirm the cause or speculate on how we will avoid this in the future.”

ApeFest advertises hosting “Chill Hangs” and “Meetups and Mayhem” on its website. The event offered special discounts to Bored Ape owners and featured live music and screen displays showcasing several Bored Ape NFTs.

But later, many people who claimed to have attended the event shared about their eye problems on Twitter.

“Woke up at 4am and couldn’t see,” he tweeted. @cryptojun777, “It hurt a lot and my entire skin is burnt. Need to go to the hospital.”

Another user claimed she spent more than six hours and nearly $380 at an eye center to treat her pain, which medical professionals diagnosed as photokeratitis, a condition that occurs when the eyes overexpose. The amounts involved are exposed to ultraviolet light, according to the College of Optometrists, a medical body that provides guidance for optometry.

The Optometry Group’s website states that photokeratitis symptoms usually go away on their own and usually cause no permanent damage.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection consists of 10,000 digital artworks. The project launched in 2021 during the peak of the NFT craze and celebrities including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Fallon made big purchases.

But since the NFT boom, prices for Bored Apps digital collectibles have declined. According to data analytics platform CoinGecko, the minimum price of Bored Apps NFTS has fallen below 28 ETH, or about $53,000, on several occasions over the past few months.

This is significantly lower than when the Bored Ape project peaked in April 2022 at a low price of 153.7 ETH, or about $430,000, according to CoinGecko.

Sarah Gheorghelas, blockchain analyst at DappRadar, told MarketWatch’s Anushree Dave in July that one reason for the recent drying up of the Bored App project and NFT market is broader market conditions, the so-called crypto winter. Additionally, enthusiasm for digital art has declined overall.

