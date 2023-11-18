AppFest: An eye-opening experience for bored app NFT owners

A special event organized to bring together Bored Ape NFT owners took an unexpected turn as attendees experienced severe eye pain and vision loss following a laser and blacklight-heavy demonstration. ApeFest, organized by Yuga Labs, parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, was held in Hong Kong from 3–5 November. What was supposed to be a memorable gathering turned into a nightmare for some participants.

Many attendees shared their harrowing experiences online, waking up in the middle of the night with excruciating eye pain. Reports emerged that some people’s skin got burnt due to the bright lights on the stage and they became blind for some time. The effects of laser and UV-heavy exposures were compared to the harmful effects of prolonged exposure to sunlight.

Photos and video of the event captured chaotic scenes with packed crowds and conference rooms decorated with blacklights and lasers. The exact location within the region where the eye damage occurred remains unknown.

Although some attendees expressed gratitude to the organizers for their logistical efforts and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, they also stressed the seriousness of eye-related issues. Attendees asked for an official statement from event organizers, urging them to provide recommendations on how to deal with these health threats.

In response to the incidents, Bored Ape Yacht Club immediately reached out to affected attendees, investigated possible causes, and offered assistance. They estimate that less than 1% of participants and staff experienced these eye-related symptoms. While most have reported improvement in their symptoms, the club advised anyone who is still experiencing discomfort to seek medical attention as a precaution.

ApeFest serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of comprehensive event planning that takes into account the potential health risks associated with intense lighting and display setups. This incident serves as a reminder that ensuring attendee safety must be a top priority for event organizers, guaranteeing a positive and unforgettable experience for all.

Source: mundurowe.info