Appetite for ultra-luxury Japanese food fueled by £200-plus major restaurants

Shinji Kanesaka at the restaurant Sushi Kanesaka where the chef decides what will be served to diners

The number of restaurants charging more than £200 per person has increased by more than 50 per cent last year as the appetite for ultra-luxury Japanese food grows in Britain.

Those with expensive tastes will pay more than £200 for a meal at around 46 restaurants in the UK, up from 30 in 2022, research from Harden’s Restaurant Guide has revealed.

More than half of these are in London, where 11 restaurants charge more than £250 per guest.

Nearly 100 companies across the UK offer meals priced at more than £150, a number that will double in 2022.

Some of the most expensive are Japanese omakase restaurants where the chef decides what to serve, with some ultra-luxurious outlets opening in the last 12 months.

Sushi Kanesaka at the Dorchester Hotel at 45 Park Lane opened in July 2023 and offers an 18-course omakase menu for a minimum of £420 per person. Its sample menu includes dishes like ebifurai of Scottish lobster with Japanese tartar sauce and binchotan grilled Kobe beef with wasabi and shio.

Restaurants offering omakase, which means “I leave it to you” in Japanese, typically offer only two or three sittings a day and have very limited seating.

The rise in popularity of sushi omakase menus, as well as other types of great tasting menus, has helped fuel the increase in indulgent dining.

Aragawa, a Japanese restaurant that recently opened in the capital, even exceeds diners’ costs, offering five choices of steaks that cost up to £900 for a 14oz serving.

Peter Harden, editor and co-founder of Harden’s Restaurant Guide, said: “It is tempting to conclude that the capital is becoming a playground for what used to be called the ‘jet set’.

“But historically one of the things about London’s restaurant scene has been that it has lacked the top-end, luxurious, expensive destinations that have long featured top-end dining, such as Paris and Tokyo.

“If London can now hold its own internationally then perhaps it would be wrong to complain.”

In 2016, there was only one restaurant in London and five across the UK that charged more than £150 per person.

But this figure has increased from 77 in 2022 to 110 in 2023.

The research also revealed that restaurants charging customers £100 or more per person have increased prices by an average of 10.7 per cent in London and 14.7 per cent outside the capital, due to inflation and rising energy prices.

Hardens’ annual London guide, to be released in December 2023, will include 123 newcomers, the lowest number since the 2012 edition.

According to the guide, 77 restaurants will close in 2023, which reflects “slowing” growth and puts it on par with 1990 levels.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com