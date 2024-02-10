Aportio aims to develop sustainable solutions in customer service

Susan Nemeth, Co-Founder Aportio

This article was written in collaboration with researcher and author Taylor McAuliffe altitude acceleratorWhich focuses on investor relations, startup ecosystem, emerging technologies and financial markets.

Aportio is revolutionizing customer service by using emerging technology to manage communications in a way that doesn’t require human attention, freeing agents to focus on resolving customer issues that only Only they can solve it.

The global customer service software market was valued at more than US$10.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% to US$58.1 billion by 2030. Aportio is already taking a share of it.

Long before Artificial Intelligence became a buzzword, Aportio quietly began its journey of providing AI-powered solutions to customers in late 2019. Aportio was founded in New Zealand and Australia, with a primary focus on IT service providers and large enterprises. In 2020, Aportio received recognition in New Zealand, achieving both Start-up and Collaboration awards from NZ Reseller News.

In early 2023, Aportio expanded and launched in North America, resulting in an increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over 50%, with North America now making up 35% of their ARR. However, the true measure of Aportio’s success lies in the enduring satisfaction and tenure of its customers.

For large enterprises, customer experience is critical to the bottom line and can make or break a company. Some statistics:

“A customer is four times more likely to purchase from a competitor if the problem is service related rather than price or product related.”

“It takes 12 positive customer experiences to make up for one negative experience”

“It costs 6-7 times more to attract a new customer than to retain an existing one.”

“70% of purchasing experiences are based on how the customer feels they are being treated.”

nemeth roots

Aportio co-founder Susan Nemeth spent her childhood in Calgary, Canada, immersed in the rich stories and traditions of her parents’ homeland of Hungary. As a child of Hungarian refugees, Németh spoke exclusively Hungarian from the age of three until he started pre-school.

Nemeth’s weekends were filled with Hungarian language lessons, traditional dancing in vibrant costumes, and scouting – activities that served to connect her to her roots. She was surrounded by family and friends with refugee backgrounds. Nemeth grew up immersed in stories of her family fleeing from the place they knew and everything they had. To her parents, she thinks,

“It must have been painful and brave to leave their homeland, with no idea where they would end up. My father, in particular, used to tell stories of maneuvering past armed guards under the cover of night to reach the West.

With a family history reflecting immense uncertainty and risk, Nemeth ultimately chose a path that differed from her past. she explains,

“To many people it may seem a symbol of worldliness. Yet, for me, becoming a chartered accountant was not just a career choice; This was my ticket to the world.

Nemeth began his career at a large accounting firm, obtaining the CA designation. In 1989, Nemeth found herself in the London office of Ernst & Young, suddenly close to the fall of the Berlin Wall, an event that reshaped the trajectory of both her career and life.

Taking advantage of her fluency in the Hungarian language from her upbringing, Németh joined EY’s growing Budapest office. What was initially seen as a short stint turned into a transformative seven-year journey. During this important period for Eastern Europe, Nemeth advised local companies, foreign investors and governments on mergers and acquisitions, business management, accounting law and large-scale privatization programs in many emerging Eastern European markets.

Furthering her trajectory, Nemeth married a Kiwi co-worker from the Budapest office, and relocated to Auckland, New Zealand. Without a rigid career plan, Nemeth continued to take advantage of new opportunities. While raising a family, Nemeth held senior finance roles across a number of industries, including oil and gas, food manufacturing, law, media, property, IT services and global software in health and travel. His roles focused on improving profitability, securing finance, business acquisitions and disposals and building collaborative executive teams. Drawn to the IT world, his chief financial officer (CFO) roles soon expanded to the challenge of leading IT teams, in addition to his finance responsibilities.

where the aportio began

Nemeth’s career has always been driven by curiosity about the inner workings of businesses. As a CFO, Nemeth gained insight into how different business areas interact, often secretly considering how to launch a similar venture with the right resources and partners.

It has been this constant momentum that has inspired Nemeth to push her limits, as she explains,

“People find their inspiration in different ways. Some people cycle hundreds of kilometers for the joy of it, some are attracted to the thrill of extreme sports, and there are some who dedicate themselves to mastering a sport, only to lose it later in life. I dedicate my time to coaching. When you look closer, you realize that there are many ordinary individuals who are doing extraordinary things, driven by a desire to transcend boundaries. Entrepreneurship may seem different, yet it shares this basic drive. Like athletes and thrill seekers, entrepreneurs are also motivated by the challenge of moving beyond the comfortable and known and perhaps making their mark.

There came a time when the opportunity arose to transform an idea into something extraordinary – a global business based on emerging technology. It was a shared vision with Scott Green, the CEO of the previous role, that led to the founding of Aportio, a business that empowers IT people not only to boost business performance but to move people from routine tasks to something more intellectually engaging. Focused on usage. Work.

While touring IT conferences in the US, Nemeth commented on the “refreshing change in the level of support and encouragement for myself and my aspirations with Aportio”. Many women, caught up in their own professional struggles, often find it challenging to offer support to others. This experience was different – ​​one where offers of support, connection and assistance were freely given.”

Nemeth has had the privilege of meeting and working with many remarkable women who are challenging the norm Kate Reid, who specializes in digital health, is now in New Zealand as a partner at Deloitte. Nemeth comments, “She is not only exceptionally intelligent but she also has remarkable people skills. Kate leads from intuition, always based on factual analysis. The thing I admire most about Kate is that she works remarkably well between balancing traditional expectations of women taking care of things and highlighting her achievements.

What keeps Nemeth up at night?

“The question of what keeps me up at night is almost rhetorical – what doesn’t? My mind is in constant thought mode: analyzing the day’s presentation, considering pricing strategy when customers buy (did I undervalue this?) and when they don’t buy (does a change need to be made?). Even after a successful day, my mind races with ideas and plans – product improvements, marketing strategies, pricing adjustments and go-to-market approaches. Then there’s the people aspect – making sure our valued employees feel fulfilled and our customers are satisfied. Financial concerns like the day’s cash balance, or whether I forgot to make that LinkedIn post.”

What drives Nemeth is the feeling that he has created something impressive from nothing, a service that positively impacts clients’ businesses and their employees. It’s about building a sustainable business for shareholders and those who believe in their vision. And, her family is proud of what she is doing.

Aportio’s solution leverages AI to “dig deeper, focusing on the drivers of customer dissatisfaction.”

Aportio’s commitment is to use emerging technologies to develop automation solutions and data-driven insights. Aportio’s first product, InboxAgent, focuses on managing incoming emails from customers. Often emails can be resolved automatically, reducing substantial workload. This efficiency empowers agents to dedicate their time to dealing with complex problems that cannot be solved by automation, ultimately improving the quality of customer support. Aportio’s new Communication Intelligence solution leverages AI to dive deeper into customer service conversations, focusing on the drivers of customer dissatisfaction. The result is invaluable insights that drive business improvement. A notable example involves analysis that provides evidence to support a change program that is set to save millions of dollars.

Aportio believes that every innovation must pass one important test: does it reduce the workload of customer service agents or IT engineers, helping them focus on the core task of solving customer issues ? This guiding principle ensures that its efforts are not only technically advanced but also practically valuable in increasing efficiency and effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Looking to the next decade, Nemeth’s vision is clear: to revolutionize customer services through automation and analytics.

“We will continue to remain focused on ‘best of breed’ to become the globally recognized ‘go-to’ for managing email in high-volume customer service environments. A wide partner network will provide their customers with better efficiency and data-driven decisions based on our tools.

Looking back at her career and the choices she has made during it, Nemeth offers this advice to the next generation of female founders:

“Networking is an important mantra, especially for women in business. In my own circle, I have seen a reluctance among women to combine business with friendship, hindering progress in a world where men have long leveraged relationships for success. She recalls a recent experience at a US IT conference that demonstrated the transformative power of women actively supporting each other.

Nemeth comments, “Such solidarity proves that networking, far from being a ‘dirty word’, is an essential strategy for change and progress.”

As for her advice to budding future female founders and executives who are discovering their true potential, Nemeth advises, “The person most interested in your career is you. While the importance of supporters and mentors cannot be overstated, it is equally important to have your own spokesperson. This proactive approach may seem contrary to the traditional advice given to women – to be a ‘good girl’, keep quiet, work diligently and expect attention. This passive strategy contrasts with the way many men fearlessly share their accomplishments. Recognizing and touting your accomplishments isn’t bragging—if it’s seen as bragging, so be it! You deserve praise for yourself and for the women who follow.”

Susan Nemeth’s story highlights a combination of family resiliency, fierce spirit, and a willingness to make the changes needed to improve customer service across industries. Her story inspires the next generation of female founders to embrace networking, become their own champions, continually increase their accomplishments, and embark on journeys that break conventions.

About this: Taylor McAuliffe is a researcher and author altitude accelerator, a non-profit innovation hub and business incubator that offers programs to help founders grow and scale. With a strong background in writing for various domains including investor relations, startup ecosystem, emerging technologies and financial markets, he has a deep passion for reading and writing. Taylor received a B.A. from McGill University. Have done.