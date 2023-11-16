Apollo Hospitals celebrates 25 years of India’s first liver transplant program

Apollo Hospitals led India’s first successful liver transplant in 1998.

The first liver transplant patient, who was 20 months old at the time, is now a doctor.

Apollo Hospitals has played a pioneering role in establishing India as a global leader in organ transplantation

NEW DELHI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Apollo, the world’s largest integrated healthcare provider, completes 25 years of liver transplant program in India with over 4300 liver transplants, including 515 in children from over 50 countries Are included. Today, Apollo performs more than 1600 solid organ transplants a year. With a 90% success rate, the Apollo Liver Transplant Program is a symbol of quality and hope for patients around the world.

(Left to Right)) Dr. Sanjay Kandaswamy (India’s first LT patient who is now a doctor), Dr. Anupam Sibal, Ms. Dimple Kapadia, Baby Prisha with her parents, Mr. Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Dr. Nirav Goyal

Dr. Preeta Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “At Apollo, our dedication lies in ensuring that no person dies due to lack of access to transplant. Our focus is to establish top-tier transplant centers led by eminent physicians. We “Committed to bringing our expertise to individuals who seek liver transplant services.”

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist, said, “Over the past 25 years, the Liver Transplant Program at Apollo Institute has achieved remarkable achievements, providing hope to patients with end-stage liver diseases. Sanjay Kandasamy, India’s first liver transplant recipient, is now a successful doctor, providing hope to Those who have no hope. The success stories of our patients have encouraged us to create the most advanced transplant ecosystem, including complex transplants like ABO incompatible, combined liver-kidney transplants and in infants weighing only 4 kg. Has been demonstrated.

Dr. Nirav Goyal, Senior Consultant, Liver Transplant, said, “With a remarkable 90% success rate, Apollo’s liver transplant program is a symbol of unwavering commitment, serving as a beacon of hope for liver failure patients. We intend to create new opportunities for healthy lives.” “Expanding and expanding further.”

The Apollo Transplant Program is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive transplant programs offering a wide range of services for liver disease and kidney disease, liver and kidney transplant, heart and lung transplant, intestinal, pancreas and GI transplant surgery and podiatric transplant services. Manages.

About Indraprastha Apollo Hospital:

Established in July 1996, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, India’s first JCI accredited hospital, is a collaborative effort between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. Spread over 15 acres, it stands as the third super-speciality tertiary care facility by the Apollo Hospitals Group. With 57 specialties, over 300 specialists and 700 operational beds, the hospital is equipped with 19 operation theatres, 138 ICU beds, 24-hour emergency services and an air ambulance. A pioneer in kidney and liver transplantation, it witnessed India’s first successful pediatric and adult liver transplantation. Renowned for state-of-the-art medical technology including 64-slice CT, 3 Tesla MRI, Novalis Tx and integrated PET suite, the hospital is leading diagnostic, medical and surgical facilities. With decades of satisfied customers, Indraprastha Apollo continues to be at the forefront of healthcare excellence.

