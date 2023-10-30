(St. James, Barbados – October 26, 2023) – Apes Hill Barbados was a star performer at the World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi, with the Caribbean resort and residential community winning in four categories, including ‘World’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue’ and ‘World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’ Was involved.

The venue’s critically acclaimed new golf course was also named the best in both Barbados and the Caribbean, completing an impressive quartet of wins.

The 10th annual World Golf Awards ceremony was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island and Yas Links Abu Dhabi. With the event rewarding excellence in the golf tourism market, the success of Apes Hill Barbados is further recognition for one of the world’s most distinctive and spectacular golf destinations.

The event brought together industry leaders from more than 65 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

Long a staple of the Caribbean golf scene, Apes Hill Barbados has undergone a massive transformation since an investment from Canadian entrepreneur Glen Chamandy in 2019. Legendary architect Ron Kirby was tasked with overhauling the original golf course and redesigning Apes Hill. The 72 layout reopened in late 2022 to rave reviews. The award-winning design was Kirby’s final work before he died in August.

Upon opening, the layout was praised for its entertainment factor and playability for all levels of golfers and was selected as one of the game’s most aesthetically pleasing new courses. Kirby’s design makes full use of the native Barbadian flora and rockery and is enhanced by views that extend – from 1,000 feet above sea level – to the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, earning the title of ‘World’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue’ is testament to the success of the resort’s ambitious real-estate development. Apes Hill is home to a wide range of properties and lifestyle amenities to suit the needs of any resident, each favoring a contemporary and luxurious design that blends seamlessly into the Caribbean landscape.

Complementing the championship course is the Performance Center – a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest technology and equipment to develop every aspect of the golfer’s game – establishing Apes Hill as the Caribbean’s leading destination for avid players.

A shorter par-three course – named Little Apes – is in development for families and more casual play, while the ’19th Hole’ island-style par-3, based on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, is nearing completion.

The World Golf Awards recognized the pioneering sustainability efforts made at Apes Hill’s 475-acre resort with the ‘World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’ accolade. Most notably, Apes Hill’s championship golf course is irrigated exclusively with recycled rainwater from a 58 million gallon reservoir, drastically reducing resort-wide water usage.

The turf and vegetation are carefully selected and maintained to minimize the need for fertilizers and other harmful chemicals, resulting in the resort receiving the prestigious Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary for Golf certification earlier this year.

Away from the fairways, Apes Hill is committed to livestock farming and growing fresh ingredients including crops, herbs and fruits on-site, contributing to a vibrant ecosystem.

Executive Chairman Sunil Chatrani said, “We are very pleased to have our sustainability work recognized, while our relatively new real estate offering being named ‘Best in Golf’ early in the project is a testament to the unique, Affirms particular community.” , Apes Hill Barbados. “Together with Ron Kirby, we are set to create one of the best experiences in golf. Recognition as the best course not only in Barbados, but throughout the Caribbean region means a lot to us as we strive to establish ourselves as one of the leading destinations in the region.

Chatterani said: “Ron’s passing in August was deeply felt by all who touched the hearts of those at Apes Hill Barbados – and the wonderful golf course he created has left a lasting legacy on the island. “We would like to dedicate these awards to Ron’s life.”

About Apes Hill Barbados

At 1000 feet above sea level, Apes Hill Barbados is the highest golf resort and community in Barbados, spanning 475 acres of lush tropical vegetation, indigenous creeks and rare panoramic ocean views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. is made of. Set within the undulating topography of the Central Highlands, and embracing the geologically unique Scottish District, it is home to an 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course complemented by state-of-the-art golf facilities featuring the latest technology. , With its laid-back, luxury lifestyle, sustainability remains at its core and permeates the entire resort and community. The spectacular collection of residences, which blend seamlessly with the environment, highlights that nature, innovation and technology reign supreme in the lush landscape. At Apes Hill Barbados, attractive and modern residences can be found, ranging from three-bedroom courtyard villas to four-bedroom hilltop residences and golf course homes with exclusive design services. It is a place of prestige without pretension, one of the most unique high points to be found. Apes Hill Barbados offers an unmatched adventure for the entire family and is a natural setting for an ultra-luxurious golf resort and community.

