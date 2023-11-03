APENFT (NFT): What is it and how did it revolutionize the NFT sector?

Before the introduction of NFTs to the world, converting historical masterpieces and artwork into digital collectibles was like a dream. To encourage creativity, start a trend in the future art field, and increase the value of artworks, terms like NFT and blockchain technology were introduced. Blockchain technology helps artists map their artwork on the blockchain network to design digital collectibles of asset nature registered in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). One such platform is APENFT, which is purpose-designed to register world-class artworks as NFTs on the blockchain.

What is APENFT (NFT)?

APENFT is a platform primarily introduced to cater to the opportunities and overcome problems in the NFT sector by building a channel between the blockchain and creators. The sole objective behind the launch of the platform is to make art accessible to everyone by registering artworks as NFTs on the blockchain. The respective platform made it easier for artists to overcome the problems associated with traditional ways of creating artwork and also made them more accessible to art lovers.

Focusing on history, the platform was first introduced to the NFT world on March 20, 2021 by a team of traditional art industry experts, professional engineers, and blockchain technology experts. Steve Z. Liu, an electrical engineer and MBA in International Capital Markets, is Chairman of APENFT

APENFT is officially registered in Singapore and is developed on the TRON ecosystem and is powered by BitTorrent, one of the largest distributed data storage systems, and backed by Ethereum. NFT is a digital asset of the APENFT platform and is a TRC721-based token.

Currently, the platform features artworks from artists like Andy Warhol, Beeple, Pablo Picasso, Pak etc. The platform plans to expand its roots, inviting influential art creators and researchers with more space.

After knowing the purpose and technologies associated with the respective networks, let us explore the complete functioning of the platform.

Complete working of APENFT

APENFT is responsible for converting artworks and artists on-chain in a single hit and is supported by technologies including TRON, BSC, and Ethereum. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) is optimized for decentralized storage of information associated with NFTs and high throughput. Lower gas fees for NFT production as well as purchasing, minting, and vending of NFTs make platforms more efficient in the NFT space.

Tokens on the platform are stored as NFT tokens in ERC-20/TRC-20 smart NFT contracts and the corresponding data is saved permanently on the BTFS network. The related NFT marketplace allows individuals to browse by collection, price, category, and crypto. Community members discuss and expand contract features based on voting and implement it according to majority rule. Furthermore, the platform also has storage facilities that are primarily equipped to house said art as APENFT deals with physical art.

Creating and Buying NFTs on APENFT

After knowing the basic concept of APENFT, you must be interested in creating and buying NFTs. Is creating an NFT the same as purchasing one? no way. Let us understand divergence by taking the example of APENFT.

Minting allows creators to tokenize art work and is a streamlined process. To do this, you will need to create an account on the platform, pressing the ‘Create’ button will help you convert your artworks into tokens. As for the pre-mint process, you will need to upload files, fill in the required details, and select the collection you want your NFT to be included in. Pressing the ‘Create’ button, filling in and paying the associated gas fees will help you finalize the casting.

You can also view freshly created NFTs in the ‘My NFT’ section. If you are interested in purchasing any NFT collection on APENFT then you are on the right platform.

You have to click on the ‘Explore’ or ‘Rankings’ option on the marketplace. All you need to do is select the required project, access the specifications and click on the ‘Buy Now’ option. Some things to consider here are NFT value with post-wallet authentication and minimum gas fees. The ‘Make Offer’ option will help you access the NFTs available on offer, and purchased NFTs can be accessed under the ‘My NFT’ section.

How to buy ApeNFT token?

ApeNFT token is available on top cryptocurrency exchanges including OKX, KuCoin, HTX, DigiFinex, Bitrue, ByBit, etc., and can be purchased following a simple process.

All you need to do initially is open an account on your crypto trading platform of choice and link your bank account to the platform. Once the account is created, you can transfer specific amounts of fiat currency to your account. You can buy ApeNFT tokens using cash, credit card or online payment systems like PayPal.

Once your deposit is confirmed, you are all set to buy NFTs through your trading account. The next question that arises is where to store the purchased tokens. PTPWallet is one of the best options to choose the platform, as it supports multiple digital assets and can be easily used as an NFT wallet. You can also use other wallets like Math Wallet, Binance, Crex24, etc. to store ApeNFT tokens.

conclusion

The APENFT platform works as a bridge between blockchain technology and artists, encouraging creativity and enhancing the value of artworks. The platform houses a wide range of projects and allows individuals to create and buy NFTs. Additionally, ApeNFT tokens can be purchased from top cryptocurrency exchanges including OKX, KuCoin, HTX, DigiFinex, Bitrue, and ByBit.

questions to ask

What is the current price of APENFT token?

The current price of APENFT token is $0.0000003378 and the total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 NFTs.

How to buy APENFT token using PayPal?

US customers are able to purchase APENFT tokens using PayPal. Other users can use PayPal to withdraw cash or sell.

What is the use of APENFT platform?

APENFT is used to exchange artists and artworks with one click on-chain, adding new value to classic art pieces.

