November 13, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats


by david lauder

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Economic growth among Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow U.S. growth as China begins its recovery. Is struggling for and tension continues between the two. Hinder trade, the body said on Sunday.

The APEC Secretariat’s Policy Support Unit released new forecasts on the eve of the APEC leaders’ summit in San Francisco, showing that the 21-nation region’s growth rate will decline from 3.3% in 2023 to 2.8% in 2024.

APEC GDP growth will average 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, lower than the global average of 3.2% and 3.5-3.6% in the rest of the world.

Key downside risks to the Pacific Rim region include persistent inflation linked to export restrictions, weather conditions that have raised prices of rice and other agricultural products, and disruptions in fertilizer supply chains. More monetary policy tightening may be needed to control inflation, which would further slow growth.

After remaining largely flat in 2023 due to China’s sluggish growth, the volume of trade in goods between APEC countries is set to pick up again next year, increasing by 4.3% for goods exports and 3.5% for goods imports. Will go. But growth of both exports and imports is projected to peak at 4.4% in 2025, before declining slightly in 2026 due to geopolitical fragmentation that has long disrupted supply ties.

Carlos Kuriyama, director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, said the data showed it was important for the US and China to set aside their differences after years of tariff battles and national security export restrictions.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in person for the first time in a year on Wednesday in a high-level session aimed at reducing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Kuriyama said national security-driven export controls and other restrictions between the U.S. and China are driving up costs in supply chains that were previously optimized for efficiency. While a full return to pre-COVID-19 trading patterns is unlikely, it is important to avoid further fragmentation, he said.

The data shows how important it is for the US and Chinese economies to “re-engage, reduce risks, and avoid disruption”. “I think a stable relationship between the United States and China is a win-win situation for everyone,” Kuriyama said. (Reporting by David Lauder, editing by Stephen Coates)

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bitcoin Millionaire Club Explodes: Wallet Numbers Triple in 2023 Mania

Bitcoin Millionaire Club Explodes: Wallet Numbers Triple in 2023 Mania

November 13, 2023
La Sambrienne Acuille entrepreneurs et associações pour radinamiser les quartiers – La DH/Les Sports+

La Sambrienne Acuille entrepreneurs et associações pour radinamiser les quartiers – La DH/Les Sports+

November 13, 2023

You may have missed

Bitcoin Millionaire Club Explodes: Wallet Numbers Triple in 2023 Mania

Bitcoin Millionaire Club Explodes: Wallet Numbers Triple in 2023 Mania

November 13, 2023
La Sambrienne Acuille entrepreneurs et associações pour radinamiser les quartiers – La DH/Les Sports+

La Sambrienne Acuille entrepreneurs et associações pour radinamiser les quartiers – La DH/Les Sports+

November 13, 2023
Morning quote: Chip stocks cheered while others retreated

Morning quote: Chip stocks cheered while others retreated

November 13, 2023
Wegovy: Novo Shares Rise As Weight Loss Drug Shows Heart Benefit

Wegovy: Novo Shares Rise As Weight Loss Drug Shows Heart Benefit

November 13, 2023
I cover AI for a living – what I'm most excited about at Web Summit 2023

I cover AI for a living – what I’m most excited about at Web Summit 2023

November 13, 2023
I gave up my home and moved my family of four into a campervan to save money

I gave up my home and moved my family of four into a campervan to save money

November 13, 2023