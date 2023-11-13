by david lauder

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Economic growth among Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow U.S. growth as China begins its recovery. Is struggling for and tension continues between the two. Hinder trade, the body said on Sunday.

The APEC Secretariat’s Policy Support Unit released new forecasts on the eve of the APEC leaders’ summit in San Francisco, showing that the 21-nation region’s growth rate will decline from 3.3% in 2023 to 2.8% in 2024.

APEC GDP growth will average 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, lower than the global average of 3.2% and 3.5-3.6% in the rest of the world.

Key downside risks to the Pacific Rim region include persistent inflation linked to export restrictions, weather conditions that have raised prices of rice and other agricultural products, and disruptions in fertilizer supply chains. More monetary policy tightening may be needed to control inflation, which would further slow growth.

After remaining largely flat in 2023 due to China’s sluggish growth, the volume of trade in goods between APEC countries is set to pick up again next year, increasing by 4.3% for goods exports and 3.5% for goods imports. Will go. But growth of both exports and imports is projected to peak at 4.4% in 2025, before declining slightly in 2026 due to geopolitical fragmentation that has long disrupted supply ties.

Carlos Kuriyama, director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, said the data showed it was important for the US and China to set aside their differences after years of tariff battles and national security export restrictions.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in person for the first time in a year on Wednesday in a high-level session aimed at reducing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Kuriyama said national security-driven export controls and other restrictions between the U.S. and China are driving up costs in supply chains that were previously optimized for efficiency. While a full return to pre-COVID-19 trading patterns is unlikely, it is important to avoid further fragmentation, he said.

The data shows how important it is for the US and Chinese economies to “re-engage, reduce risks, and avoid disruption”. “I think a stable relationship between the United States and China is a win-win situation for everyone,” Kuriyama said. (Reporting by David Lauder, editing by Stephen Coates)

