ApeCoin hits 7-day gain as investors flock to Avalanche and Incubata – CaptainAltCoin

Incubata ($QUBE)Avalanche ($AVAX), and AppCoin ($APE) are three of these Top altcoins to watch And invest as all three are poised for significant growth.

Incubata project is a New DeFi Project Which rivals mainstream financial institutions by providing an alternative way to invest in artificial intelligence. Its presale has already raised $3.7 million and early investors have doubled their investment. Those who invest in the project get 3 times the return of their capital during the remaining six phases of the presale.

$APE is the utility and governance token of the ApeCoin ecosystem and its price is up 9% in the past week. At this rate, if the highs set in early October are reestablished, prices could rise 20% over the next week.

$AVAX prices have been extremely volatile over the past month, but support has been found at the $8.9 mark and prices look ready to move higher.

Top altcoins to watch: Investors are inclined towards Incubata ($QUBE)

The price changes occurring in each of the ten stages of the Incubata presale provide investors with the opportunity to increase their capital by up to 400%. $QUBE was sold for $0.007 during the beta phase of the event and is now being sold for $0.0133 during the fourth phase. The price of the token will be $0.0308 by the time it launches on exchanges.

incubata Providing an easy way to invest in artificial intelligence is a much-needed solution in the cryptocurrency sector. The technology is going to shake up industries around the world and in the process it will create investment opportunities. Incubata now opens up AI investments to those who have been denied entry by mainstream investment firms due to barriers such as geographic or income restrictions.

The investment process on the Incubata ecosystem is as follows:

AI startups are evaluated by Incubata’s NFT team before reaching the NFT marketplace, where they seek investment opportunities. ERC20 coins Aka Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Aka Non-Fungible Token (NFT) NFTs are chipped erc20 token list Marketplace where patrons can learn more about the investment opportunities they offer and purchase them with $QUBE. The native token of the blockchain can be secured with fiat or top crypto coins

Marketplace where patrons can learn more about the investment opportunities they offer and purchase them with $QUBE. The native token of the blockchain can be secured with fiat or NFTs are transferred to investors after the transaction is completed. Their value can be tracked through each user’s Incubata account and they can be sold at any time

Buying and holding $QUBE is also an investment opportunity as prices are projected to reach one dollar by 2024. Hodlers can earn more $QUBE by staking their tokens to help secure and manage the ecosystem.

ApeCoin ($APE) up 9%

AppCoin’s recent surge has recouped most of the losses over the past month and market metrics such as its simple moving average at 1.0546 suggest more upside is on the way. $APE prices are down 70% for the year and prices could rise 5x if the highs set in February are recaptured.

Avalanche ($AVAX) is gaining investor interest

Avalanche provides a layer one blockchain that provides a platform for custom blockchain systems and decentralized applications. It rivals the Ethereum ($ETH) network, offering faster transaction speeds. Prices have been volatile over the past month with a 2% decline.

However, support has been found at $8.9 and prices are unwilling to go lower, making it a good time to pick up the undervalued $AVAX token. Prices could double if the highs set at the beginning of the year are reclaimed.

Summary

$QUBE, $APE, and $AVAX are Top altcoins to watch Now. $QUBE is the most promising of the three as it provides a much-needed solution by opening up AI investments. The platform is poised for substantial growth as more than $1.5 trillion has been invested in artificial intelligence.

