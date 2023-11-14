APEC: Secretary Yellen opens meeting of finance ministers, calls for cooperation

San Francisco, California. – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed representatives from the 20 other economies attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The opening session of the finance minister’s meeting comes after Yellen’s bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Australia, Mexico, Indonesia and China.

“The actions we take matter not only for our own economies and people, but also for addressing the global challenges facing the world,” Yellen said in her opening remarks.

Ahead of the finance minister’s meeting, APEC’s Policy Support Unit released a report outlining regional trends and pointing to challenges ahead. Among the headwinds for the region: stubborn inflation, the effects of climate change, geopolitical tensions and the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic. “We have global problems, so we need global solutions and that’s what major, multilateral cooperation is all about,” said Carlos Kuriyama, director of APEC’s policy advocacy unit.

One of the key issues on the agenda is demographic change across the region, with population aging and declining birth rates. “In the long run, our population is getting older,” Kuriyama said. “Which means we need to spend more on health care, Social Security, pensions, plus the workforce is shrinking.”

When President Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, much of the focus will be on the meeting of the two global superpowers. APEC leaders say that stable economic relations between the two countries are a win-win for the region. “The latest numbers show nearly $758 billion in traded goods and services between the U.S. and China, the highest level in history.”

APEC leaders said they try to put geopolitical issues aside while pursuing an economic partnership but the wars in Israel and Ukraine are making this more difficult. Secretary Yellen outlined the finance ministers’ goals in hopes of finding consensus. “We need to further improve our long-term economic outlook by boosting labor supply, innovation, and infrastructure investment that is also sustainable and reduces inequality,” Yellen said.

