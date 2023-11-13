Economic growth in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation region will lag behind the rest of the world in coming years as China slows, demographics decline and supply chains tighten their belts, according to a report released Sunday at the APEC meeting in California. Has been adjusted since.

Gross domestic product growth for the 21-member APEC economies is expected to rise to 3.3 percent this year, from 2.6 percent in 2022, and remain in the same range in the coming years. But projections for the next three years show they are lagging behind the compilation of other global economies.

“With APEC’s economic growth becoming more stable than in previous years, we can see that economic growth has improved,” said Carlos Kuriyama, director of APEC’s Singapore-based research arm and co-author of the report.

“APEC has promising signs, but it is walking a difficult path amid downside risks,” he said on the second day of meetings of the informal, non-binding economic forum in the San Francisco Bay Area.

However, amid disappointing bilateral ties, most of the attention is on Wednesday’s expected meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. This will be their second in-person meeting following Biden’s election in 2020 and Xi’s first visit to the US since 2017.

While Kuriyama identified some regional bright spots, including tourism, domestic consumption and targeted fiscal support for APEC countries, these were impacted by a number of factors.

He said these include the after-effects of the pandemic as well as inflation, high debt, climate change, trade protectionism and geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

The report notes a recent decline in foreign direct investment in North Asia in favor of Southeast Asia.

But it is too early to tell whether this is a result of decoupling and “friendshoring” pressure – companies relocating from China to more favorable locations as US-China relations worsen – or whether it is driven by rising production costs and other macroeconomic factors. Is inspired. Kuriyama said.

“Stable relations between the United States and China are a win-win situation for everyone,” he said. “The two largest economies in the world, it makes a lot of sense for them to work together.”

An example of this, he said, is trade flows in goods and services between the US and China, which “despite political rhetoric” has reached US$758 billion, the largest in their bilateral trade history. “So this shows us how important it is to reconnect.”

Inflationary pressures and high costs of trade finance as well as global uncertainties have led to sluggish business in the region. And changing demographics pose a challenge as birth rates decline and the population ages, requiring fewer workers to support more elders.

The 21 Pacific Rim members – this grouping is unusual because it allows Hong Kong and Taiwan to participate as separate economies – collectively represent 40 percent of the global population and nearly half of all global trade.

APEC has seen a dramatic change in Australia since its formation in 1989, a move prompted by Washington’s desire to become part of a multilateral trade liberalization grouping.

Despite its non-binding charter, APEC was seen as a step in that direction by the US, which feared at the time that it would be excluded from the emerging Asian trade blocs.

Fast forward to now, many countries in the region are now urging the US to join a binding Asian trade bloc after it withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017.

But the US is no longer interested, fearing strong domestic political opposition from the right on labor concerns and national security.

“My, how times have changed,” said Nicholas Szechenyi, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Partners want market access and they want trade liberalization. But the United States is no longer in that game.”

“This may be the biggest takeaway from this APEC summit – the US has moved far away from the original objective, which was to be the leader in regional trade,” he said.

