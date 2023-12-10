APE price recovered from the $1.00 round mark and witnessed correction inside the ascending parallel channel in recent sessions. ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency inspired by the famous NFT collectibles – Boat Ape Yacht Club, which is the largest NFT project by market capitalization. The price of APE is moving towards the $2.00 round mark, but an inverted hammer candlestick has formed near the upper trendline of the channel, indicating rejection.

APE price recovered slowly and steadily and surged by more than 60%, highlighting investor interest in recent sessions. Technicals highlight the dominance of the bulls, as buyers continued to add to long positions. However, Apecoin price is trading close to the 200-day EMA, where sellers are holding their ground and are ready for a fight. According to the Fibonacci Retracement Zone, APE price is maintaining gains above the 50% Fibonacci zone and is showing bullish momentum on the charts.

The live price of Apecoin is $1.83, with an intraday decline of 1.79%, highlighting neutrality on the charts. Furthermore, trading volume increased by 16.66% to $111.65 million. However, the APE/BTC pair stands at 0.0000409 BTC, and the market capitalization is $234.92 million. Analysts have maintained neutral ratings and suggest a volatile outlook for the upcoming sessions.

APE price forms an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart

Source: APE price chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, APE price formed a higher high level pattern and continued to rise amid the surge in the crypto market. However, the ongoing price action highlighted rejection from the upper trendline, as buyers failed to hold on to the higher zone. Additionally, sellers have been adding to short positions, so a sudden selloff would not be surprising.

The RSI curve remained near 65, which provides a negative divergence, suggesting that the APE price may face a retracement and the gains will be pared down in the following sessions. However, the MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover, which means that the APE price chart may show profit booking, and buyers are challenged to surpass the 200-day EMA.

Bounce from 52-week low recorded on weekly charts

Source: APE price chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, APE price glimpses a bounce off its (ATL) all-time low of $1.00 noted on March 17, 2022, which was recently retested. Subsequently, buyers regained their strength and led a smart recovery in the last few sessions.

Summary

APE price saw a bounce inside the ascending parallel channel, surpassing the important hurdle of $1.50, moving closer to the most important hurdle of $2.00. However, the 200-day EMA is a burden, posing a strong challenge to the bullish escape, as profit-taking was seen in recent sessions.

technical level

Support Level: $1.60 and $1.30

Resistance Level: $2.00 and $2.20

