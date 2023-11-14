Apart from BYD, startup Li Auto is also a growing threat to Tesla

According to data from the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has another rival to worry about besides BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY), and that’s an EV startup, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). . October data showed that Li Auto sold more cars than Tesla and Li Auto guided that it expects to continue delivering cars at a similar pace in the current quarter.

Lee Auto made record in October

Li Auto sold a record 40,422 cars in October, leaving Tesla far behind with 28,626 EVs. This is quite a change from September when Tesla led with 43,507 EVs while Li Auto trailed with 36,060 units.

Additionally, Li Auto expects deliveries of 41,700 to 42,600 per month in the fourth quarter. Unlike Tesla-built EVs, all Li Auto vehicles are SUVs with fuel tanks to charge the batteries, with which the EV startup has done a good job of alleviating range anxiety. Li Auto plans to start deliveries of its first battery-only model, the MEGA multi-purpose vehicle, in February next year. Li Auto announced that it plans to launch three more battery-only vehicles for the second half of 2024.

Li Auto has delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

With its third-quarter results, Li Auto reported a profit of nearly $386 million on revenue, which more than tripled to nearly $4.75 billion. Unlike many of its local competitors, Li Auto has no immediate plans for overseas growth. But, it is increasing its efforts in autonomous driving as the number of its research and development team members will more than double by the end of 2025.

For the first time in its history, Tesla may soon be in danger

On a monetary value basis, China makes up only a fifth of Tesla’s sales, but the EV king recently reported its first revenue and earnings decline since 2019 and its CEO Elon Musk has openly called for higher interest rates. Expressed its concern about the harmful effects of. Purchasing power of potential buyers. In October, its rival BYD reported sales that were more than double those of Tesla, whose sales declined on a month-on-month basis. BYD strengthened its dominant position in China, with Li Auto and XPeng both reporting record numbers in October. Additionally, October was the sixth consecutive record month for BYD in which it also crossed the milestone of 300,000 units. Additionally, Reuters reported that BYD is planning to build its first European facility in Hungary.

With its domestic rivals gaining momentum and expanding their footprint in China, while its margins have declined significantly this year due to price cuts, Tesla cannot ignore its weaknesses and growing threats as BYD, XPeng and Li Auto shows no signs of slowing down.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

