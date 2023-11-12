AP Top 25: Georgia’s No. 1 streak hits 22, second best ever; Louisville, Oregon enter top 10

Georgia extended its streak of first-place finishes in the AP Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest stretch at No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after defeating Mississippi in a Top 10 matchup on Saturday night. Georgia broke the tie with Miami, which made 21 consecutive No. 1 appearances dating back to 2001–02.

The longest No. 1 streak is from Southern California. The Trojans were voted No. 1 33 consecutive times from 2003–2005.

The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan gaining seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State gaining one vote.

Florida State was at number four, followed by Washington at number five. The top five in the rankings are all 10-0, which is the first time in the BSC/CFP era that the five teams from the so-called power conference have gone perfect after 10 games.

Oregon was sixth, followed by Texas and Alabama.

polling point

New to the top 10 this week were No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State, both with season-high rankings.

The Cardinals have their highest ranking since reaching No. 3 with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson on November 13, 2016.

The Beavers are in the top 10 for the first time since October 21, 2012.

No. 11 is Missouri’s best ranking since being ranked No. 5 in 2013.

Teams that fell out of the top 10 this week lost big games on Saturday.

Penn State slipped three spots to No. 12 after losing to Michigan at home. Mississippi also dropped three spots to No. 13 after losing to Georgia.

in and out

Kansas was the only team to drop out of the rankings this week. The Jayhawks were upset by Texas Tech on their home field.

In their place was rival Kansas State at No. 23.

Conference Call

SEC – 6 (No. 1, 8, 11, 13, 14, 21).

Pac-12-5 (No. 5, 6, 10, 16, 19).

Big 12-4 (numbers 7, 14, 23, 24).

Big Ten – 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 12).

ACC – 3 (No. 4, 9, 22).

American – 1 (No. 17).

Conference USA – 1 (No. 25).

Sun Belt – 1 (No. 18).

The Independent – ​​1 (No. 20).

