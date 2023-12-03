DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three senior members of a super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis left the group on Saturday, the latest wave of instability within the 2024 candidate’s political campaign just six weeks before the Iowa Republican caucuses. There is a signal.

Kristin Davison parted ways with Never Back Down shortly after taking over leadership of the group following the departure of CEO Chris Jankowski less than two weeks earlier. Communications director Erin Perrin and operations director Matt Palmisano were also leaving on Saturday, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Never Back Down’s internal operations. Davison’s departure was first reported by Politico.

Longtime DeSantis associate Scott Wagner, who was a member of the group’s board, was named interim CEO and board chairman.

Never Back Down has handled the bulk of DeSantis’ presidential organizing duties and advertising load since announcing his candidacy in May. Its leadership change comes as DeSantis comes under increasing pressure to reduce former President Donald Trump’s massive lead in Iowa and nationally. And more voters and donors are considering supporting the campaign of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

DeSantis’ campaign has relied heavily on Never Back Down for basic campaign operations, although the two parties cannot coordinate directly under federal campaign finance rules. According to the group’s program, DeSantis appeared at Never Back Down events in 92 of the 99 counties he visited in Iowa.

Jankowski, who was among those who initially helped envision the super PAC’s larger role, left on November 22. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who chaired the board, left the group on Friday.

Among some of those close to the situation, the haste of the departure is seen as an aggressive move by DeSantis loyalists to re-assert control over Never Back Down.

The super PAC received more than $80 million from DeSantis’ political accounts this spring, but, once he became a formal candidate, DeSantis and his campaign were legally barred from having any direct control over the group or funds. Was banned from.

Instead, the group is run by Jeff Roe, a powerful Republican political consultant who had little connection with DeSantis before this year but close ties to Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. . Prominent Republican client.

Never Back Down was – and still is – staffed directly by Roe’s firm, Axiom Strategies. They included Perrin, Matt Walking and Jessica Szymanski, who were apparently still with the group, as well as other senior staff as of Saturday.

It was unclear as of late Saturday evening whether Row would remain a part of Never Back Down. Roe did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment on his status or the departure of others from the group.

Another top player at Axiom, David Polyansky, moved from the super PAC in August to deputy manager of the DeSantis campaign, though his new role — allowed under federal law — fits with DeSantis’ new emphasis on Iowa. , where Polyanski worked on presidential and statewide campaigns.

Never Back Down has more than two dozen staffers working in Iowa, more than any campaign or super PAC, and has been organizing since June ahead of the precinct-level caucuses. Despite the departure of employees at the top level, much of that work continues unabated.

For those who know DeSantis well, the growing tension between loyalists to the Florida governor and Roe’s team is not surprising.

DeSantis has long struggled to maintain close ties with political advisers. His wife Casey is widely seen as his closest advisor, having undertaken several cycling tours in recent years.

“Scott Wagner will now serve as Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Never Back Down,” the group said in an emailed statement. “Never Back Down has the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field, and we look forward to continuing that great work to help elect Gov. DeSantis the next President of the United States Are.”

Trump celebrated the reported departure by posting on his social media platforms.

“Ron DeSantimonius campaign people are dropping like flies,” he wrote.

People reported from New York. Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

