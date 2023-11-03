Anything unusual in the decline in 10-year Treasury yields? Despite the hype and fuss, it hasn’t done much

Instability. Powell also mentioned this. The 10-year yield is extremely volatile, and the decline over the past few days fits the bill.

By Wolf Richter for Wolf Street.

The 10-year yield fell to 4.63% earlier today and is now trading at 4.68%. It is going through its usual ups and downs – but at higher yields than before.

On the morning of October 23, it hit 5% for the first time since 2007, and then “plunged” over the next few hours, turning it into a spectacle in itself, and it continued to fall the next day, 4.83%. It closed at 4.95%, followed by a bounce on October 25 to close at 4.95%, and then fell into the 4.88% range for a few days until 8:30 am yesterday, when it broke free.

This multi-day decline fits perfectly with the ups and downs that characterize 10-year yield volatility, and no patterns were broken, and despite all the hype there is no pattern shift or anything. Was. Organs are spreading around there:

In terms of closing yields (according to Treasury Department data), the 10-year yield has fallen from a high of 4.98% on October 19 to 4.68% now, a decline of 30 basis points in 10 trading days. So this is a huge decline.

But when was the last time there was a decline of 30 basis points in 10 trading days? in March 2023 (-58 basis points); in January 2023 (-45 basis points); in December 2022 (-34 basis points); in November 2022 (-46 basis points); in August 2022 (-36 basis points); in July 2022 (-43 basis points), etc. etc.

You get the idea: The 10-year yield is volatile, as Powell pointed out, and this stuff happens a lot, and to a great extent.

And after all these declines there came a huge jump in the yield, and through all the ups and downs, the yield kept getting higher.

In two trading days, the yield fell by 20 basis points from the close of 4.88% on October 31 to the current yield of 4.68%, which is a huge move for two days. How many times has this happened recently? A lot, starting from October 10 (-20 basis points), July 14 (-23 basis points), etc etc:

So what?

Yesterday at 8:30 a.m., the Treasury Department announced estimates for the issuance of long-term securities as part of its quarterly refunding documents. It had already announced on Monday that a tsunami of issuances was coming to cover incredibly widening losses. Details came yesterday.

At 8:30 a.m. yesterday, it said issuance of long-term securities, particularly 10-year notes, in the fourth and first quarters of 2024 would not be as high as feared because it was t- from long-term securities. Will shift the issuance to bills (from 1 month to 1 year) and 2-year notes.

In other words, long-term treasury issuance will still increase, but not as much as feared. Instead, the issuance of T-bills and 2-year notes will increase more than expected.

It made this announcement specifically to lower long-term yields which has become a major concern for the Treasury Department, which has to pay interest, and a blue eye for current fiscal policies that It has become a nightmare.

The Treasury Department documents listed a dozen reasons why long-term yields have risen, and I made a great deal of it and listed those reasons. I also included a green-line-versus-red-line chart comparing the August 2 projections to new projections for the same time period, Q4 and Q1 2024. And the 10 year yield went down. And that was the goal of the Treasury Department.

Then at 11 a.m. came the Fed’s decision to keep rates topped out at 5.5%, leaving further rate hikes on the table. Powell confirmed this in the press conference. He also pointed out that the Fed’s tighter monetary policy would require a tightening of financial conditions to move into the economy – including notably higher 10-year yields.

The rise in long-term yields “has contributed to strengthening broader financial conditions since the summer,” he said. That’s what Powell actually said at the press conference.

“In this case, the tight financial conditions we are seeing from higher long-term rates and other sources such as a stronger dollar and lower equity prices could matter for future rate decisions, as long as two terms Satisfied.”

“The first is that tight financial conditions will need to be consistently maintained. And this is something that remains to be seen. But it is important. Things keep going back and forth. This is not what we are looking for. In financial situations, we are constantly looking for changes that are material,” He said.

“The second thing is that long-term rates that have gone up cannot simply be a reflection of expected policy actions on our part, which will then, if we do not follow through, come back down,” he said.

So now the 10-year yield is fluctuating, but it has to be constant hI work for the Fed, and so a decline in yields is not helpful to the Fed’s policy transmission, but what else is new, the markets have been fighting the Fed for 18 months.

Enjoy reading Wolf Street and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it very much. Click on the beer and ice-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified by email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

Source: wolfstreet.com