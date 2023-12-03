The tricked out version of Animal Quadruped, adapted by Zurich-based Swiss-Mile, keeps getting better and better. Beginning with a commercial quadruped, the addition of powered wheels made the robot faster and efficient, while still allowing it to handle curbs and stairs. A few years ago, robots learned to stand, which is an effective way of walking and made the robot more pleasant to hug, but more importantly, it made it easier for the robot to manipulate it with its wheel-hand. Unlocked the ability to start over. -feet-hands.

Performing any kind of practical manipulation with the animal is complicated, because its limbs were designed as legs, not arms. But at the Robotic Systems Lab at ETH Zurich, they have managed to teach this robot to use its limbs to open doors and even grab a package off the table and throw it into a box.

When a mistake occurs in the real world, the robot has already learned the skills to recover from it.

ETHZ researchers got the robot to reliably perform these complex behaviors using a type of reinforcement learning called ‘curiosity driven’ learning. In the simulation, the robot is given a goal it needs to achieve – in this case, the robot is rewarded for achieving the goal of passing through a doorway, or getting a package into a box. Is. These are very high-level goals (also called “sparse rewards”), and the robot receives no incentives along the way. Instead, he has to figure out how to complete the entire task from scratch.

The next step is to provide the robot with a sense of contact-based surprise.

Given an impractical amount of simulation time, the robot would likely figure out how to perform these tasks on its own. But to give it a useful starting point, the researchers introduced the concept of curiosity, which encourages the robot to play with goal-related objects. “In the context of this work, ‘curiosity’ refers to the natural desire or motivation for our robots to explore and learn about their environment,” says author Marko Bezlonic, noting the need to explicitly specify this to engineers. Allows finding solutions for unsolved tasks. To.” For the door-opening task, the robot is instructed to be curious about the position of the door handle, while for the package-grasping task, the robot is instructed to be curious about the speed and location of the package. Taking advantage of this curiosity to find ways to play and change those parameters helps the robot achieve its goals, without the researchers needing to provide any other type of input.

The behaviors that the robot offers through this process are reliable, and they are also varied, which is one of the benefits of using sparse rewards. “The learning process is sensitive to small changes in the training environment,” explains Bezlonik. “This sensitivity allows the agent to explore different solutions and trajectories, potentially leading to more innovative tasks being accomplished in complex, dynamic scenarios.” For example, with the task of opening a door, the robot figured out how to open it with one or both of its end-effectors at the same time, which would make it better at completing the task in the real world. Is. Package manipulation is even more interesting, because the robot sometimes dropped the package in training, but has learned to pick it up again autonomously. Therefore, when a mistake occurs in the real world, the robot has already learned the skills to recover from it.

There’s still some research-y shenanigans going on here, as the robot is relying on the visual code-based AprilTag system to tell it where relevant things (like door handles) are in the real world. But this is a fairly short shortcut, since directly detecting things like doors and packages is a fairly well-understood problem. Bezlonik says the next step is to provide the robot with a sense of contact-based surprise, to encourage exploration, which is a little more gentle than what we see here.

Also remember that while this is definitely a research paper, Swiss-Mile is a company that wants to bring this robot into the world by doing useful things. So, unlike most of the pure research we cover, here’s a slightly better chance for wheel-hand-leg-arm finding some practical application for anyone.

Source: spectrum.ieee.org