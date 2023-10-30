Shark Tank India Season 3 is all set to air next year, and the makers have been providing fans with various glimpses of the much-awaited show. The show will reportedly have some new judges, who are known as ‘Sharks’ in the show. Adding to the excitement, the show’s judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal recently posted a picture on social media, giving another glimpse of the upcoming season. While his photo was liked by millions of social media users, what caught the attention of fans was Mittal’s caption along with the photo.

In the selfie shared on Are included. Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. Mittal’s caption read, “Even after all these years, working 70 hours a week…”

For those who are not familiar with the context of the caption, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently recommended that India’s younger generation commit to 70 hours of their work per week to increase the country’s overall work productivity and economy. Should be dedicated.

This statement sparked a significant online discussion, with some entrepreneurs expressing support for the idea, while others raised concerns about the potential adverse health effects of adhering to such an unreasonable and excessively long work schedule.

Coming back to Mittal’s post, it has attracted a lot of attention, garnering almost 3.5 lakh views.

In response to the post, a user commented, “That’s why you are an entrepreneur. Tell me, if you are an employee in Infosys or any other company where the only reason to work is money (even the salary is similar to what Infosys offers) then? One user commented, “There is a difference between an entrepreneur and an employee.” To which Mittal replied, “I was once an employee but treated my job the same way as I do now.” ”

Shark Tank is a globally popular reality television show in which emerging startups seek investment from experienced business professionals. Its Indian adaptation, Shark Tank India, debuted in December 2021.

The third season of Shark Tank India will soon be available for streaming on OTT platform Sony Liv. A notable name in the judges’ panel for this season is Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato. Following this announcement, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms, was included as the seventh judge on the show.

October 30, 2023

