Antpool – a major Bitcoin mining pool – has announced its decision to refund the astonishing $3 million transaction fee that made headlines last week.

The incident occurred when a user accidentally deposited 83 BTC in gas fees, causing Antpool’s risk control system to temporarily halt transactions during packaging.

Antpool will reimburse 83 BTC gas fees

According to an update on November 30, Antpool has set a deadline for the original owner to verify their identity before December 10, 2023 by contacting the mining pool.

To facilitate the refund process, the mining company has requested users to generate a signing device such as Electrum or Bitcoin Core using the private key of the address associated with the transaction. The user must sign the message “AntPool” and send the signed text to the provided support email address.

The erroneous transaction, which set a new record with a $3.1 million fee, involved the transfer of 55.77 BTC with a pre-transaction balance of 139.42 BTC. The user paid a staggering 120,528 times that amount, Bitcoin explorer Mempool reports.

The update from Antpool read,

“On November 23, some users collected 83 BTC as gas fees. ANTPOOL’s risk control system temporarily halted fees while packaging the transaction. Please contact us before 00:00 (UTC+8) on December 10, 2023 and verify personal identity in the following way. After verification, ANTPOOL will refund the fee.

Fat Finger: $500K for $2,000 BTC transaction

The incident follows a similar incident in September, where a $500,000 fee was paid in error, in what was identified as a “Fat Finger” error. As previously reported, an anonymous Bitcoin user transferred 19.89 BTC as a transaction fee for executing a transfer of only 0.074 BTC (which was then worth less than $2,000).

F2Pool, the Bitcoin mining pool responsible for creating valid blocks, received the payment and later agreed to reimburse the fee to crypto service provider Paxos.

source: cryptopotato.com