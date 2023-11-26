Antonio Salieri: ‘Lost’ ballet to be performed for the first time in centuries

The rediscovered music of Italian composer Antonio Salieri is to be performed for the first time in more than 200 years.

Huddersfield University student Ellen Stokes found a work written for Salieri’s opera Europa Riconosciuta in the collection of an Austrian library.

It will be performed Sunday by the Lincoln Pro Musica Orchestra.

Ms Stokes, who is studying for a PhD, said: “It was amazing to find something that was thought lost.”

He traveled to the Austrian National Library in Vienna, where he found a piece he had written for a ballet called Paffio a Mirra “dislocated” within the pages of four manuscripts.

Ms Stokes said: “I believe I have reworked one of his ballets. It was his first international opera, commissioned by Gluck, and was his international break, coming in between ballet operas “This ballet is believed to have been lost in its complete state, and scholars believe it exists only in fragmentary form.”

The opera premiered in Milan in 1778 and was performed again in 2004 but without the ballet section.

Ms Stokes said it was “very rare” in the 18th century for a composer to write a ballet for his opera.

He explained that ballet was seen as of “low importance”.

Ms Stokes added: “My understanding is [the ballet piece] Its full version has not been performed in modern times.

“It really is an exciting prospect to hear it after so many years, when it will be expanded into a piece for 18th-century-style chamber group.”

Ms Stokes, who praised the Austrian Library’s online research, said she was surprised by the amount of information she found.

“I looked like a mad woman in the library archives, because I was picking up every page [of the manuscripts] To look at watermarks for hours,” she said.

mozart’s rival

Seeing Salieri’s notes, written in Italian on the margins of the manuscripts, helped Ms. Stokes complete the drawings.

She said: “The instructions showed it was the beginning of the libretto, so I knew the movement was definitely from the ballet. Looking at another manuscript, there was a watermark that can only be found in Milan.”

Ms. Stokes’ PhD supervisor, Dr. Steven Jahn, praised her perseverance and research.

He said: “It shows how important musicology skills are, in that evidence can be presented to researchers, and there is still a lot of digging and lateral thinking that needs to be done to make it coherent.”

Salieri was one of Europe’s most famous composers at the time of his death in 1825, but the Italian gained notoriety after rumors surfaced that he was involved in the death of his rival Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The rumors were further embellished and dramatized in Peter Schaeffer’s play Amadeus, which was turned into an Oscar-winning film in 1984.

Paffio a Mirra will be performed by the Lincoln Pro Musica Orchestra at Central Methodist Church, Lincoln on Sunday at 15:30 GMT.

