Antoine Arnault resigns as Berluti CEO in LVMH shakeup

In a major reshuffle for LVMH (LVMHF), the luxury conglomerate behind brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior (CHDRY), Antoine Arnault will leave his post as CEO of shoemaker Berluti. Antoine is the eldest son of Bernard Arnault, leader of the group and the world’s second richest man.

Antoine and Bernard Arnault in Paris on June 15, 2023.

Bernard Arnault, 74, last year raised the company’s leadership age limit from 75 to 80. Although he has not announced plans to step down from LVMH, any indications of his succession plans have been closely watched. His five children, who currently hold executive roles in the group, have been integrating into the LVMH group for years with the expectation that one of them will take over.

Antoni’s departure from Berluti is an opportunity for the 46-year-old to take on an additional role in the family business. He will step down by January and be replaced by Jean-Marc Mansvelt, who has been CEO of jeweler Chaumet, another LVMH company, since 2014.

“I am very pleased and quite emotional to welcome Jean-Marc as the new CEO of the extraordinary Maison Berluti, which is based on the values ​​of elegance, audacity and unique cordiality,” Antoine said in a statement. “New adventures await me, to be announced soon,” he wrote in an internal memo, Vogue Business reports.

Mansvelt’s successor at Chaumet will be Charles Leung, who has headed jewelry brand FRED since 2018. According to LVMH, a search is currently underway for Leung’s replacement.

What is Antoine Arnault’s involvement in LVMH?

Berluti’s resignation marks the end of an era for the luxury footwear company, which has been run by Antoni for more than a decade. “Under Antoine’s leadership, it has emerged from the pandemic in a fantastic position and with remarkable revenue and profit growth,” Tony Belloni, LVMH’s group managing director, said in a statement. Shortly after taking over, Arnault’s son oversaw an increase in annual revenues from $45 million to $130 million.

He has also been recognized for negotiating LVMH’s 150 million euro ($163 million) sponsorship deal with the Paris Olympics in 2024. With the participation of other LVMH companies, Berluti will prepare the French team for the opening ceremonies of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Antoni will remain chairman of Berluti while maintaining his concurrent positions as chairman of cashmere brand Loro Piana and head of image and environment for LVMH. Initially joining his father’s business as head of marketing for Louis Vuitton in 2005, Antoine led the company’s successful “Core Values” campaign, which featured cultural icons such as Keith Richards and Muhammad Ali, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Seen posing with a handbag in the pictures. In December 2022, he was announced as CEO and Chairman of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that owns Arnault’s majority stake in LVMH.

Despite his prominent role in the family business, Antoine is not the only Arnault child poised to become CEO. Bernard Arnault, who has an estimated net worth of $193.2 billion, appointed his daughter Delphine as CEO and president of Christian Dior, the group’s second-largest brand, in December 2022. Meanwhile, his three youngest sons hold roles in family-owned companies. Alexandre is executive vice president of Tiffany & Co., while Frederick heads watchmaker TAG Heuer and is director of marketing and development at the watch division of Jean Louis Vuitton.

