Antler strengthens team with key appointments to boost strategic investments in Southeast Asia – TNGlobal

Singapore-based global early-stage venture capital firm Antler has announced three key appointments – Shao-Ning Huang and Lorenzo Parachione as Venture Partners, and Tudor Koman as Investment Director.

Antler said in a statement on Thursday that these appointments are a testament to Antler’s dedication to building a global community of founders, investors and operators, which will further strengthen its position in the Southeast Asia region.

Currently, the firm has invested in over 900 companies in 30 cities around the world and has an accumulated portfolio value of over $4 billion.

According to the statement, these senior-level appointments underscore Antler’s commitment to supporting founders from day zero to serving as both an early investor and long-term capital partner for early-stage startups.

Huang brings more than two decades of expertise to Antler. As Chief Angel and Partner at AngelCentral, he leads a thriving community that fosters startup growth through strategic investments and guidance.

His entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of JobsCentral, a startup he founded in 2000 as a fresh graduate.

Under his leadership, JobsCentral grew into a major player in the online recruiting industry, ultimately resulting in a successful acquisition by CareerBuilder in 2011.

As Huang continues in her existing roles at AntlerCentral, she will also leverage her deep industry insight and sector expertise to advance Antler’s investments in Southeast Asia.

“I see immense potential in harnessing the power of startups to drive meaningful change in Southeast Asia,” Huang said.

“Throughout my journey with AngelCentral, I have witnessed the transformative impact of strategic investment and guidance on early-stage startups. With Antler’s global network,

“I am excited to contribute to the growth of innovative founders and groundbreaking ideas in this region. “Together, we will continue to empower entrepreneurs and create a lasting impact on the startup ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Parachione has over 12 years of experience as an entrepreneur, most notably founding Lumo, a business to business (B2B) software company.

Their products have been adopted by millions and Lumo has previously secured significant funding from Peak XV, Tiger Global, and Google Ventures, among other top-tier investors.

Before Lumo, Parachione was part of Lazada’s initial team in Indonesia.

Separately, he was also responsible for launching a beauty e-commerce startup called Luxola, which was later acquired by Sephora in Thailand.

Additionally, Parachione has made angel investments in various early stage companies in both Southeast Asia and Europe. He is also actively working as an advisor to many startups.

“Startups play a vital role in driving innovation and progress. Therefore, I am extremely humbled and excited to join Antler to support early-stage founders in Southeast Asia.

“zero one; “This stage is possibly the most exciting stage for startups, and with Antler as a global platform to support the most driven founders in the world, I look forward to empowering founders in building the companies of the future,” said Parachione. he said.

Koman, on the other hand, joins as Investment Director, strengthening Antler’s operational and investment expertise.

As a two-time founder, he has abundant experience in technology, product, and strategy.

Her recent role as Chief Product Officer at Workmate, an HR services provider in Asia Pacific, an on-demand staffing platform acquired by Persol Group, and her journey with Flocations, a travel marketplace acquired by Venture Republic Group (VRG), Provides them. With unique insight into the firm.

In his role at Antler, Tudor will be instrumental in working closely with founders to launch and get their startup funded over 10 weeks as part of the residency program at Antler for pre-seed startups.

“Joining Antler is an exciting next step. Having been on the founder’s side of the table, I deeply understand the challenges and triumphs of building a startup from the ground up,

“I look forward to applying my experience to support new founders in realizing their vision, helping them launch disruptive ideas, and empowering them to build impactful and sustainable businesses that shape a positive future,” Koman said. keen for.”

Antler Co-Founder and Managing Partner Asia Jussi Salovaara said his remarkable travels combined with his passion for fostering entrepreneurship will be invaluable as the company continues to make impactful investments across Southeast Asia.

“His proven track record and dedication to supporting startups aligns perfectly with our mission,” he said.

According to the statement, Antler is on a mission to fundamentally better the world by enabling and investing in the world’s most extraordinary people who are building future-defining companies.

It added that founders can scale their companies faster with the Antler Residency program, through which they can build a team, join the global community of founders and access capital to accelerate growth Are.

The firm has helped create and invest in more than 900 startups across a wide range of industries and technologies, with a goal of supporting more than 6,000 by 2030.

