Antimicrobial resistance: why our medicines may stop working

Antibiotics have been called ‘wonder drugs’ – but can they avoid a new wave of superbugs? Euronews explains.

In 1928, scientist Alexander Fleming revolutionized the world of medicine by discovering penicillin.

After leaving a dirty workplace when he went on vacation, he returned to find that one of his petri dishes had been contaminated with mold.

Fleming observed that in areas covered with fungus, another bacteria called Staphylococcus had failed to grow.

Thanks to the work of two other scientists, Howard Florey and Ernst Chain, the bacteria-killing compound in this fungus was purified and created one of the world’s first antibiotics.

Penicillin, along with many other antibiotics developed since then, have transformed once potentially life-threatening diseases into easily treatable conditions, but nearly 100 years later, we are now facing a new problem.

These ‘wonder drugs’ are slowly losing their potency.

A deadly threat, what solution?

This phenomenon is known as antimicrobial resistance, although it is important to note that this term refers not only to antibiotics, but also antivirals, antiparasitics, and antifungals.

In 2019, the World Health Organization declared antimicrobial resistance one of the top 10 public health threats facing humanity, and in the same year, drug-resistant infections killed at least 1.27 million people worldwide.

If resistance continues to grow, this figure could rise to 10 million deaths per year by 2050, more than the current number of people dying from cancer.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs naturally as microorganisms change and adapt to their environments, but this phenomenon is accelerating primarily due to the misuse and overuse of antimicrobial drugs.

When you are given an effective course of this medication, it will kill the germs that are making you sick, but resistant germs may find ways to survive and multiply as they adapt to pressure conditions.

Furthermore, your disease-fighting medicine will kill not only the bad microorganisms but also the good microorganisms, which means there will be less competition for the remaining deadly microorganisms.

Doctors are trained to prescribe medication only when necessary, and they do not ask patients not to share or save medications, because they know that antimicrobial resistance will develop every time this type of medication is used. The danger increases.

It is also important to practice good hygiene and sanitation to fight superbugs because if the infection is prevented in the first place, fewer antimicrobial drugs will be prescribed.

Experts have similarly warned about the cleanliness of hospitals, farms and sewage-treatment plants, which can be breeding grounds for dangerous pathogens.

To learn more about antimicrobial resistance and potential solutions, watch our video above.

