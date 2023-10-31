Anticipated ‘Petrosa’s Market’ in Bend flies in the face as land sales begin

Plans for a long-awaited marketplace with retail, restaurants and a grocery store in the PetroSA community in Northeast Bend may now be in limbo. The owner of the land, Pahlish Homes, has listed it for sale.

Located on Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road, PetroSA’s markets were a major point of attraction for potential home buyers in the community.

Neighbors in the community are concerned.

“It was absolutely cool how it was all done. We were never informed that this could change. It was all sold that it was a ‘done deal’, you know. ‘Just keep waiting and it will come,’ said neighbor Zach Ludington.

Pahlish Homes took down promotional signs for The Markets at PetroSA late last summer, leading some to question whether the plans had been scrapped.

Pahlisch confirmed via email to the Central Oregon Daily News at the time that the project is still ongoing:

“The recent removal of on-site signage at PetroSA is a normal course of business, and new signage will be installed. The area is designated for commercial development according to the PetroSA Master Plan in City of Bend Development Code 2.7.3900. “Pehlish Homes is committed and excited about the future of these sites.”

Since then, a for sale sign has gone up.

Neighbor George Schott said, “I expected a different sign about the new market location, not that it was for sale.”

Bend City Mayor Melanie Kebler said the land is still designated for commercial development, but the city cannot decide what type of commercial development.

“this is confusing. I think as an owner, I would expect Pahlisch to come out and do questions and answers with all the residents,” Schott said.

Compass Commercial is selling the land. He says the developer who buys it can build whatever he wants, as long as it fits within the city’s commercial code.

