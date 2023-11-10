Anti-woke shopping app PublicSq. Democrats are seeing an increase in traffic

As big corporations grapple with how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, companies that avoided taking a cautious stance are seeing an influx of business — and some of their new buyers are Democrats.

PublicSquare. – a shopping website and app that requires listed businesses to be committed to values ​​such as “freedom,” “family,” and “constitution” – has seen its traffic triple since the attacks on Israel a month ago, Its president Michael Seifert told On the Money.

According to the company’s internal research, about 25% of new users are registered Democrats.

Seifert points to the fact that several chapters of Black Lives Matter – which have received millions in corporate donations over the years – have come out in support of Hamas.

Meanwhile, companies like Starbucks and Apple have remained silent about the attack.

“Whenever there is international turmoil, we see people making it a priority to support local business,” Seifert says. “But now we are seeing a concerted effort to avoid businesses that have jumped on every political cause other than supporting Israel.”

Publicsk. An initial surge in business was seen after some shoppers objected to Target’s Pride Month display and a failed ad campaign by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoting Bud Light.

According to the company’s internal research, about 25% of new users are registered Democrats. Michael Seifert, President, PublicSquare.Paola Morongiello

But according to Seifert, this past month has actually served as a wake-up call and prompted people to reevaluate where they’re putting their cash.

“We’ve seen tremendous uptake as consumers are more aware of the need to support small and home-grown businesses – and more aware than ever that corporate donations are rooted in fake virtue signaling,” Seifert said.

Seifert said it is a “stark” reminder that many corporations are actively opposing their beliefs and that buyers want a “parallel economy” of companies that are consistent with their values.

stay on money

The weekly lesson required to promote business lunches.

“I’m tired of all the political noise,” said one user who recently signed up. “I want to avoid this.”

To be approved for the platform, companies must register with PublicSq. They must promise to respect America’s “pro-American” values ​​— and promise that they will “not spend time, money or resources against those values,” according to a company presentation reviewed by the Post.

Users with accounts can search apps for businesses in categories like banks, beauty and jewellery. Customers can filter results to find a small business in their community or expand the search to the entire country – but they’ll know that the companies they find are operated by businesses that are “pro-life.” , family supporters and “. Freedom,” Seifert said.

That’s because according to Seifert, each company is reviewed by a “screening team” that makes sure the companies are publicly adhering to those values.

PublicSq., which can be accessed online or by downloading an app, is free to both users and businesses and makes money by selling advertising.

Seifert told The Post that he believes focusing on the estimated 100 million conservatives in America — who are looking for alternatives to purchasing from companies that support a progressive agenda — will be big business.

According to a study by 5W PR, 71% of Americans want to buy from companies that align with their values ​​— and Seifert says that means there are millions of disenfranchised conservatives who want to support the businesses they trust. can believe.

Source: www.bing.com