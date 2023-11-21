Due to the genocide in the country, sensitivity towards Israel Hamas war is very high in Germany.

Authorities in Bavaria announced Tuesday that they have searched the homes of 17 people suspected of inciting anti-Semitism.

The raids in southern Germany came as Berlin called on Muslims inside the country to condemn Hamas attacks against Israel.

The authorities’ actions, which did not lead to any arrests, were taken as part of a “day of action” against anti-Semitism.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann explained that authorities wanted to “clearly” demonstrate that inciting hatred against Jews is “no minor violation” and “deter potential agitators”.

The suspects – two women and fifteen men aged between 18 and 62 – are suspected of spreading anti-Semitic material online.

A detailed investigation has been launched by the Munich public prosecutor’s office.

The suspects, who live in Munich and Nuremberg, are accused of being part of a school class WhatsApp group that shared anti-Semitic material.

Phrases such as “Gas the Jews” and “Jewish sons deserve nothing but “genocide and destruction” were reportedly posted by another suspect on his social media account.

Police officers seized mobile phones and computers which could be used “to find new avenues of investigation into other criminals”. [antisemitic] Act”, said the Bavarian interior minister.

Berlin urges Muslims to condemn Hamas

The war between Israel and Hamas has increased vigilance towards anti-Semitism in Germany, with the events of the Holocaust in the country making it highly sensitive to the issue.

On Tuesday, Germany’s interior minister called on Muslim organizations inside the country to condemn Hamas’ October 7 attack in southern Israel, warning against anti-Muslim racism.

Nancy Feser said, “I expect Muslim organizations to position themselves clearly and take responsibility in society.” “Let it be clear, we stand with Israel.”

However, he warned that efforts against anti-Semitism should not turn into Islamophobia.

“We must leave no room for those who blame Muslims as the cause of all evil,” Feser said. “Those who are creating a hostile environment towards Muslims today under the pretext of fighting anti-Semitism do not want to unite us but divide us.”

The minister made the comments at the opening of two conferences in Berlin that brought together representatives of the German government, Muslim organizations and the Jewish community. Fighting anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim racism will be a major topic of the meeting.

According to the German Islam Conference, approximately 5.5 million Muslims live in Germany, half of whom have German citizenship. They represent about 6.6% of the country’s population, making Muslims the second largest religious group after Christians.

Euronews revealed in November that Berlin has thrown its support behind Israel, providing the country with key military equipment that is now likely to be used in Gaza.

Germany, where Israel’s security is considered a “cause of state” due to the country’s historical responsibility for the Holocaust, has one of the largest Jewish communities in Europe.

The government estimates the number to be around 200,000, including about 100,000 practitioners.

Earlier this month, Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Jews they would “never again” suffer anti-Semitism during Germany’s commemorations of the 85th anniversary of “Kristallnacht,” an anti-Jewish pogrom under the Nazis. It was night.

Berlin has tightened security measures around Jewish buildings and organizations in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Like elsewhere in Europe, Germany has seen a rise in anti-Semitic crimes since the conflict in the Middle East began. Islamophobia has also increased.

Incidents have ranged from inciting hatred and aggression to damage to property, particularly during demonstrations.

Hamas’ attack on Israel in early October was the bloodiest act ever carried out on Israeli soil. More than 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians. More than 240 people were also taken hostage by the Palestinian Islamic Movement.

According to Hamas, Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip have since killed more than 13,300 people, including more than 5,600 children.

