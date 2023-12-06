December 6, 2023
Anti-obesity medications may offer survival benefits for osteoarthritis patients


New research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that for people overweight or with obesity who also have knee or hip osteoarthritis, a slow-to-moderate-;but not fast-;rate of weight loss caused by anti-obesity medications may lower their risk of premature death.

Among 6,524 participants with knee or hip osteoarthritis who were taking orlistat, sibutramine, or rimonabant, the 5-year death rate was 5.3%, 4.0%, and 5.4% for the “weight gain/stable”, “slow-to-moderate weight loss,” and “fast weight loss” groups, respectively. Compared with the “weight gain/stable” group,” the risk of death was 28% lower for the “slow-to-moderate weight loss” group and only 1% lower for the “fast weight loss” arm.

A slow-to-moderate rate of weight loss induced by anti-obesity medications may lower the risk of death in overweight/obese people with knee/hip osteoarthritis.”


Jie Wei, PhD, first author of Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, in China

Source:

Journal reference:

Wei, J., et al. (2023) Weight Loss Induced by Antiobesity Medications and All-Cause Mortality Among Patients With Knee or Hip Osteoarthritis. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.42754.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Jobs at risk as struggles continue in Eurozone manufacturing sector

December 6, 2023
Regenified Is Creating The Framework We Need To Save The Planet

Regenified Is Creating The Framework We Need To Save The Planet

December 6, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Jobs at risk as struggles continue in Eurozone manufacturing sector

December 6, 2023
Regenified Is Creating The Framework We Need To Save The Planet

Regenified Is Creating The Framework We Need To Save The Planet

December 6, 2023
ADP says private payrolls increased by 103,000 in November, less than expected

ADP says private payrolls increased by 103,000 in November, less than expected

December 6, 2023
Fed to keep rates on hold until at least July; First cut not start of stimulus wave: Reuters poll

Fed to keep rates on hold until at least July; First cut not start of stimulus wave: Reuters poll

December 6, 2023

US Stocks-Wall St Poised to Open Higher on Rate Cut Optimism

December 6, 2023
BOE says very few households in Britain will struggle with their debt

BOE says very few households in Britain will struggle with their debt

December 6, 2023