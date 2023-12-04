anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance; Conclusion from the Binance case

Seattle, Washington – November 21: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao leaves the US District Court… [+] November 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Zhao pleaded guilty to money-laundering charges. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

getty images

Sanctions lawyers knew it was going to be bad before they even got to the end of the first page of the charging document. Under section heading, Overview, the government summarized the facts and circumstances that gave rise to the criminal case against Binance Holdings Ltd., the cryptocurrency exchange doing business as Binance.com, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ. Collaborative case registered against. There, on line six of the observation, line 23 of the charging document, was the adverb that receives laser focus from every sanctions lawyer and every sanctions investigator, Intentionally,

Binance was an unregistered money transmitter

As a cryptocurrency exchange that at least partially operated in the US, not to mention serving US users, Binance was a money transmitter. This is not a new law implemented to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. Nor is it a new application of existing US law on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The United States government has been talking about virtual currencies since at least 2011. In 2013, FinCEN, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network—a bureau within the United States Department of the Treasury—issued guidance titled, Application of FinCN’s regulations to persons managing, exchanging or using virtual currencies, In its 2013 guidance, FinCEN clarified that:

“An administrator or exchanger that (1) accepts and transmits convertible virtual currency or (2) buys or sells convertible virtual currency for any reason Is A money transmitter under FinCN’s rules, unless a limitation or exemption from the definition applies to the person.

To be clear, the words Person Refers to individuals as well as institutions. The guidance continued:

“FinCEN’s regulations define the term ‘money transmitter’ as a person who provides money transmission services, or any other person engaged in the transfer of funds. The term ‘money transmission services’ means ‘the acceptance from one person to another of currency, money or other value in place of currency. And The transfer of currency, funds or other value to another place or person by any means that takes the place of currency.’

“The definition of money transmitter does not distinguish between real currencies and convertible virtual currencies. Accepting and transmitting anything of value in place of currency makes a person a money transmitter under the rules implementing the BSA.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 21: US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference… [+] With US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) and US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco (right) in Washington, DC on November 21, 2023. Garland held a news conference to announce new cryptocurrency enforcement actions against Binance, which will be blamed for US money laundering. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

getty images

According to the government, Binance, CZ and others conspired to violate US anti-money laundering laws

As a money transmitter, Binance was required to register with FinCEN. According to the government, Binance did not do this.

As a money transmitter, Binance was required to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, which would have meant, among other things, filing suspicious activity reports and implementing an effective anti-money laundering, or AML, program as appropriate. Prevents Binance from. Used for money laundering or financing terrorism. Then, according to the government, Binance did not do so.

Of course, later, according to the government, in addition to its global cryptocurrency exchange located on the Internet at binance.com, Binance created a separate US cryptocurrency exchange, located at binance.us, apparently in compliance with FinCEN. Was registered. But, according to the government – ​​as detailed in charging documents, as well as in a joint press conference held by the Department of Justice, the Treasury Department, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, commonly known by its initials, the CFTC – Binance.us Even after its creation, Binance intentionally retained some “VIP users” on its global exchange, binance.com.

Simply put, according to the government, Binance, CZ and others conspired to violate US anti-money laundering laws.

Anti-Money Laundering Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act

To understand why governments take anti-money laundering laws so seriously, it helps to understand that these laws are designed to prevent the introduction of criminal proceeds into the financial system and to prevent the financial system from being used to finance terrorism. exist to prevent. , The government’s concerns are not imaginary; Its objectives are not ideological. According to the government, as a result of Binance’s failure to implement an effective anti-money laundering program in accordance with the Bank Secrecy Act, Binance.com was actually used to conduct illicit transactions and finance terrorism.

Sanctions Compliance and International Emergency Economic Powers Act

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act, IEEPA, authorizes the President of the United States to impose economic sanctions against countries, groups, entities, or individuals. IEEPA authorizes North Korea sanctions, Ukraine/Russia-related sanctions, and Iran sanctions. IEEPA gives authority to block transactions with terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda, ISIS and Hamas. The IEEPA also authorizes the implementation of sanctions against certain individuals. And IEEPA has the authority to enforce those restrictions.

The federal prosecutors, agents and analysts who do this work take sanctions violations, heart attacks, seriously. Similarly, lawyers, investigators, consultants and experts also impose restrictions. Thus, when the charging document used the adverb immediately Intentionally As for Binance’s IEEPA violations, sanctions lawyers knew it was going to be bad. Indeed, as explained later in the charging document:

“As a result of the defendants’ decision not to implement comprehensive controls that block illicit transactions between sanctioned users and US users, the defendants knowingly conducted transactions between US users and users in a widely sanctioned jurisdiction in violation of US law . Specifically, between January 2018 and May 2022, the defendants conducted at least 1.1 million transactions in violation of the IEEPA between users they had reason to believe were U.S. persons and individuals who had There was reason to believe they resided in Iran, with a total transaction value of at least $898,618,825.”

ROME, Italy – May 10: Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as “CZ,”… [+] Attends “CZ Meets Italy” at Palazzo Brancaccio on May 10, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

getty images

Binance and CZ Plea Agreement

Binance pleaded guilty to conspiring to operate a money remittance business without a license; Operating a money remittance business without a license; and violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Additionally, Binance has settled cases with the Treasury Department and the CFTC. In total, Binance will have to pay $4.3 billion in fines and forfeitures. Binance has also agreed to initiate new compliance programs or enhance existing compliance programs where necessary and appropriate. Additionally, the plea agreement requires Binance to enforce monitoring and reporting requirements.

For its part, CZ has pleaded guilty to failure to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. According to his plea agreement, he will also have to pay a fine of $50,000,000 in addition to other penalties. CZ will be sentenced on February 23, 2024.

How an Effective Compliance Program Can Help Your Company Reduce Risk, Avoid Crisis

Whether a cryptocurrency exchange and money transmitter, or any other money services business, or a bank or financial firm that is required to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, an effective compliance program will reduce the risk of violations in many ways.

Furthermore, and this is true for every person or entity – be it a cryptocurrency exchange, money transmitter, money services business, bank or financial institution – engaged in any type of international trade, the sanctions are at the heart The attackers are serious. However, an effective sanctions compliance program, and self-reporting when necessary, will clearly help reduce risk and avoid legal, commercial, financial and reputational distress.

