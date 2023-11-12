MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous anti-mining protesters who have blocked major highways into Panama for weeks say they will temporarily suspend the blockade for 12 hours on Monday in a show of goodwill toward citizens affected by the demonstrations. .

Protesters are calling on the Panamanian government to cancel a contract allowing Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals to continue operating an open-pit copper mine in a forest rich in biodiversity.

Juan de Dios Caamaño, secretary general of the Association of Chiricanos, said the closure was to allow people to access fuel and food after shortages in many areas due to the blockade, at least in northern Panama, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Roads will be opened by 6 o’clock. Teacher.

“War is not people against people. The war is against these criminals who are in our government,” he said in a video posted on the group’s Instagram account.

He said the protest would resume in full force after the 12-hour suspension.

Protests began late last month over a contract allowing the mine to operate for another 20 years, with the possibility that the company could extend it for another 20 years.

The demonstrations attracted international attention last week after authorities confirmed the killing of two protesters. Local reports and video circulating on social media showed a man brandishing a pistol trying to break through the barricade and protesters lying dead on the ground. Police said they have arrested a suspect in the incident, but have not identified him.

While Panama’s government has said the mine is a major source of jobs in the Central American country, indigenous groups say mining threatens many of the delicate ecosystems they protect.

Such unrest is rare in Panama, but the protests come at a time when environmental protection is of increasing importance to many people in Latin America, which is home to some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world.

Opposition to large projects is particularly intense in rural indigenous communities, who are often disproportionately affected by climate change and other environmental destruction.

Canadian mining concerns, which by some estimates make up 41% of Latin America’s large mining companies, are often criticized in the area for environmental damage, lack of accountability, and other abuses.

But critics of the blockades say they are harming civilians more than the mining company. A Panamanian trade association estimates that local businesses are losing $80 million a day due to road blockages.

Late last week, police announced they planned to break up road blockades, using force if necessary.

Police Commissioner Elmer Caballero said, “We are going to use the necessary force to open the roads and ensure the well-being of all citizens.”

Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com