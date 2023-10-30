With the advent of new drugs and advancements in technology, the demand is expected to increase. Telemedicine and advanced diagnostics will continue to drive the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market to be worth US$94.6 billion in 2022. In 2031, the market is expected to reach US$149.5 billion. Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%. With the development of targeted therapies and drug delivery systems, anti-inflammatory treatments are becoming more effective, increasing in popularity among patients and healthcare providers.

The accessibility and affordability of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) make them popular for the management of pain and inflammation. Due to the common use of these drugs, both over-the-counter and prescription drugs have driven the market growth. Funding from governments and other organizations plays a vital role in driving the inflammatory diseases market. These initiatives encourage pharma companies to invest in research and development to remain competitive.

As emerging economies develop their health care infrastructure, anti-inflammatory treatments are becoming more accessible. The availability and affordability of these treatments contribute to the expansion of the market. Patients’ satisfaction and treatment outcomes can be improved when physicians customize anti-inflammatory treatments specifically for them. According to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network, more than 1.3 million Americans suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. About 1% of the global population suffers from this disease.

anti-inflammatory therapeutics Scope of Market Report:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2031 base year 2017-2021 size in 2022 US$94.6 billion Forecast (value) in 2031. US$149.5 billion Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.1 % number of pages 236 pages segments covered Drug Class, Application, Route of Administration, Delivery Channel

Key findings of the market report

Anti-inflammatory biologics accounted for 74% of the global market of anti-inflammatory therapeutics in 2022.

Among applications of anti-inflammatory therapies, auto-immune diseases will lead the global market.

North America is expected to dominate the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

Injectable anti-inflammatory treatments are expected to account for a significant share of the global market.

Based on distribution channels, hospital pharmacies will dominate the global market.

Anti-Inflammatory Therapies Market Drivers

The increasing incidence and severity of inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, is promoting anti-inflammatory therapies. The incidence of these diseases is continuously increasing due to the increasing global population and changing lifestyle, resulting in increased demand for anti-inflammatory drugs.

The prevalence of inflammatory conditions increases with age. There is an increasing demand for anti-inflammatory drugs to manage age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis, as the global population ages. The pharmaceutical industry is constantly developing new anti-inflammatory drugs, improving their efficacy and reducing their side effects.

The advancement of these treatments attracts consumers and healthcare providers, resulting in market growth. Inflammatory conditions are becoming more prevalent and can be detected earlier, increasing the rate of prescription of anti-inflammatory drugs. The management of these conditions has become more active among both patients and doctors, resulting in the expansion of this market.

Global Market for Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Regional Outlook

North America is projected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Several associated risk factors are increasing the prevalence of inflammation, and approved anti-inflammatory drugs are driving the growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in North America. The increasing aging population and chronic diseases will increase the demand for these treatments.

Increasing research and development activities for the development of innovative drugs in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase the market demand. The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific has witnessed steady growth due to the prevalence of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, arthritis and respiratory conditions. New drugs can be evaluated for safety and efficacy through extensive research through preclinical and clinical trials. By addressing unmet medical needs, improving treatment outcomes, and enhancing patient care, such innovations create new anti-inflammatory medicines.

Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics: Key Players

In a highly fragmented global industry, established players dominate the industry. Top players in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market have achieved increasing market share through product portfolio expansion and strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Key market players in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics landscape include:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Amgen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

sanofi

Key Developments in the Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market

On July 24, 2023, AbbVie Inc. reported that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 step-up HS study evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ) in patients with mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) with adverse reactions to TNF inhibitors and/or non-TNF inhibitors.

On May 18, 2023, AbbVie Inc. issued a statement saying that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active Crohn's disease who respond poorly to TNF blockers and are intolerant to them.

Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

drug class

Application

autoimmune diseases rheumatoid arthritis Psoriasis multiple sclerosis Crohn’s disease Ulcerative colitis Other

respiratory conditions

Other

route of administration

Oral

injection

occasional

breathe

distribution channel

hospital pharmacies

retail pharmacies

online pharmacies

Area

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

