Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Storage and compression volumes increased by 13% and 17% respectively compared to last year quarter

Net income was $98 million, an increase of 18% compared to the prior-year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year quarter

Free cash flow after dividends was $30 million

Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM) announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on October 25, 2023. The company reported increased gathering and compression volumes, net income and adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year quarter.

financial performance

Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM) reported net income of $98 million, or $0.20 per share, an increase of 18% per share compared to the prior-year quarter. The company’s adjusted net income was $111 million or $0.23 per diluted share, an increase of 15% compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year quarter and 3% sequentially. Capital expenditure was $57 million. Free cash flow before dividends was $138 million and free cash flow after dividends was $30 million. The company’s leverage reduced to 3.4 times on September 30, 2023.

company comment

Paul Reidy, President and CEO of Antero Midstream, commented on the company’s performance.

During the third quarter, Antero Midstream delivered double-digit year-over-year throughput growth, setting company records. “The combination of strong performance, ramp-up of wells served by the Fresh Water Delivery System and operational success has resulted in year-over-year results that have exceeded expectations.”

Antero Midstream CFO Brendan Krueger also noted the company’s financial discipline.

The third quarter marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Antero Midstream has generated free cash flow after dividends. Our disciplined approach using free cash flow after dividends to reduce debt has resulted in a reduction in absolute debt of over $100 million year-over-year and leverage has declined to 3.4x.

2023 guidance update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) also updated its full-year 2023 guidance. The company is increasing its adjusted EBITDA by $10 million at the midpoint to a range of $970 to $990 million. It is increasing its free cash flow after dividends by $5 million at the midpoint, to a range of $135 to $155 million.

operational update

During the third quarter of 2023, Antero Midstream added 20 wells to its storage system. The company’s water distribution systems completed 15 wells during the same period. Capital expenditures accrued during the third quarter of 2023 were $57 million, with the company investing $42 million in gathering and compression and $15 million in water infrastructure, primarily in the Marcellus Shale’s liquids-rich midstream corridor.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 am MT to discuss financial and operating results. To participate in the call, dial 877-407-9126 (US), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference Antero Midstream. A telephone replay of the call will be available at 10:00 AM MT on Thursday, November 2, 2023, using conference ID: 13740754 at 877-660-6853 (US) or 201-612-7415 (International).

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Antero Midstream Corp. for more information.

