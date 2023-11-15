Ant International Unveils Web3 Technology-Powered Next Generation Treasury Solution - Social News XYZ

business wire indiaAnt International today unveiled its next-generation treasury management solution powered by Web3 technologies during the Singapore FinTech Festival.

Kelvin Lee, Head of Global Fund Platform at Ant International, on the Tech Stage of the Singapore Fintech Festival (Photo: Business Wire)

The solution leverages Web 3 technology innovations including advanced encryption and tokenization, zero-knowledge proofs, artificial intelligence and decentralized finance to improve the efficiency and transparency of global funds clearing and settlement and enable 24/7 real-time, on-demand and multi- Let’s use. Movement of currency funds between bank accounts.

On the Tech Stage of the Singapore FinTech Festival, Kelvin Lee, Head of Global Fund Platform at Ant International, presented the solutions and their use cases.

According to Li, the solutions so far have been deployed in multiple business scenarios for Ant International, including cross-border acquisitions and instant tax refund services. With the help of the solutions, SMEs doing cross-border business can enjoy always-on-payment collections by significantly reducing their account tenure, and outbound travelers can see their tax refunds settled quickly and almost instantly. You can get your refund only.

“Web3 technologies are enabling a new wave of digital transformation and digital collaboration, driving innovation at value movement,” Lee said. “The development and application of the solutions is a further demonstration of Ant International’s long-term commitment to solving industry problems through technological innovations. We look forward to leveraging Web 3 and other fintech innovations to improve efficiency and reliability on treasury management “Will continue to explore, as well as, more innovative and inclusive services.”

Ant International, in collaboration with its industry partners, is also testing advanced global treasury management solutions as part of wider industry efforts, including Project Guardian, led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which aims to improve regulatory safeguards and industry Exploring the transformative potential of tokens while ensuring collaboration with stakeholders. ,

The development of these solutions is also supported by Ant International’s banking partners. On November 1, HSBC announced it had built tokenized deposit-based treasury management capabilities based on the solution. Banking Circle, a Luxembourg-based bank, also announced this week that it is working on a pioneering liquidity management project leveraging the solutions.

