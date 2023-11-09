Anovix: Significant Advances in Silicon Anode Battery Technology

AntonioGuillem/iStock via Getty Images

With rapid advancements in renewable energy and decarbonization technology, who wouldn’t want a battery with higher energy capacity, faster charging, extended lifetime, and lower cost to produce? But like many things in life, there is no perfect solution – although companies are tirelessly trying everything from “improving lithium-ion batteries” to “replacing lithium-ion batteries.”

Following my recent analysis of QuantumScape, I’ve decided to zoom out and take a deeper look at the future and innovation of lithium-ion batteries. Thus, this article focuses on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), a battery technology company that produces advanced lithium-ion batteries with smaller, lighter silicon anodes and a proprietary 3D silicon cell structure.

Disruptive Innovation Sustainability Score (“DISS”) – a new analysis framework concept moving forward

Before diving deeper into the analysis of ENVX, I would like to introduce a new analytical framework that I will follow to analyze most disruptive technology companies in the future, as I have noticed that many of the disruptive technology companies I cover are involved in decarbonization. And there are some similarities in the space tech domain – they propose advanced solutions under R&D, raise substantial funds, and expect stable revenues within 3 to 5 years.

Thus, realizing the need to establish a systematic analysis methodology, I introduce the concept of “DISS Rating” to assess the sustainability of companies in the context of broader business and technological sustainability, beyond environmental and social impacts.

In this article, I will not delve deep into the micro methodology, but rather invite you, my readers, to join me in developing this methodology in my future analyses. Please share your views in the comments below.

In my previous analysis, I touched on my thought process when evaluating successful technology companies, focusing on three parameters as shown in the graph above:

Problem complexity and market size :No one wants to spend years burning cash and developing a solution without people needing or wanting to pay. A company should target an important problem that has substantial market demand, such as overcoming battery technology barriers or inventing fast-charging for electric vehicles, rather than niche areas like in-car entertainment.

:No one wants to spend years burning cash and developing a solution without people needing or wanting to pay. A company should target an important problem that has substantial market demand, such as overcoming battery technology barriers or inventing fast-charging for electric vehicles, rather than niche areas like in-car entertainment. technical feasibility : Both “absolute” feasibility in the context of science and engineering design and “relative” feasibility related to comparative advantage with other solutions are important. For example, if solid-state batteries prove to be more efficient than silicon anode batteries in terms of battery technology, ENVX’s investment thesis could be weakened.

: Both “absolute” feasibility in the context of science and engineering design and “relative” feasibility related to comparative advantage with other solutions are important. For example, if solid-state batteries prove to be more efficient than silicon anode batteries in terms of battery technology, ENVX’s investment thesis could be weakened. company survival: Important, especially during economic downturns. Disruptive tech companies are often pre-profit and even pre-revenue, making effective cash management and survival strategies essential. The timing of additional fundraising activities is also important.

Due to the length of this analysis, the details of each parameter and the weighting of my scoring system will be developed and discussed in each of my future analyses. Now let’s look at our topic today: Anovix.

investment thesis

Analyzing battery technology within the provided framework reveals its immense potential due to the global shift towards electrification and the need for adequate energy storage solutions due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy. Anovix has established itself as a major player in this field by focusing on a novel type of lithium-ion battery that uses silicon as the anode, as well as an innovative internal battery structure that delivers energy density Contributes to growth. Specifically, Anovix stands out by targeting the smaller battery segment such as wearables, and is poised for significant commercial production scale.

Overall, given its unique position in the technology and market, as well as the execution of its management team, I would give the company a Strong Buy rating.

What is ENVX doing?

An ideal battery demands the highest energy-to-weight ratio and fastest charging time with minimum damage per charge cycle. Thus far, two notable breakthroughs have emerged: the solid-state battery, replacing the liquid electrolyte with a safer and denser solid electrolyte, and the silicon anode battery, using a metal capable of storing more lithium ions than conventional anode materials. .

While most lithium batteries use graphite anodes, Anovix uses silicon anodes. The superiority of silicon over graphite lies in its ability to hold four lithium ions with only one silicon atom, making it three times more powerful.

Despite silicone’s cost-effectiveness and abundant availability, it is not without problems. During the initial charge, the anode undergoes significant expansion to twice its size. The subsequent expansion and contraction cycles can lead to electrical disconnection or even cracking of the silicon particles.

Although this is one of the toughest problems for all companies that want to develop silicon anode batteries, including Tesla, ENVX claims they overcame it by their proprietary 3D silicon cell architecture as opposed to the traditional jelly roll structure. have taken.

Assessing both “complexity of the problem” and “technical feasibility,” ENVX received high marks in both areas based on its approach to the problem and unique technology breakthrough. Most importantly, the company is smart to enter the small battery market first, rather than the EV market, which requires a much more mature solution.

Company survival – based on third quarter earnings announcement

Revenue Outlook,

Vertical-first strategy, focusing on high-volume customers for scalability

Strong demand from many smartphone and laptop OEMs

Revenue is expected to grow between $3 million to $4 million sequentially

Higher volume production expected in 2024 to generate stable revenue

Cash Waste and Financial Health,

Continue tight control on OpEx along with CapEx savings measures including conversion of Fab1 facility

Cost savings expected from RootZ in 2025 and beyond

Cost reduction efforts continue, aiming for a range of $50 million per production line

I believe investors clearly view Annovix as a startup, lowering their revenue and profitability expectations, aspects I think were intentionally sidelined in the earnings call. However, the company strategically redirected the story, focusing on the paramount concern for investors – high-volume battery production. Therefore, after the announcement the company has jumped 14%.

Evaluation

To provide a comprehensive valuation, I have opted for the “football field” technique, which incorporates various valuation methods to determine fair value through mixed weighting. However, for ENVX, the discounted cash flow method is excluded. This decision stems from the early stage status of the company, making the DCF model heavily dependent on assumptions.

In constructing the blended ratio forecast, we employed EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples of approximately 4x and 15x, respectively, for sales and EBITDA projections for FY2028, considering a 5-year time horizon. After taking into account other valuation measures such as analyst targets, potential debt, and discounts to the current year, the estimated 1-year target price is $21. These applied multiples align with industry averages and comparable companies in the battery or clean tech sector such as Bloom Energy, Amprius Technology and others. These companies share similar characteristics and growth trajectories, particularly being pre-profit.

investment risk

Despite the optimistic outlook, Enovix, with stable revenues and operating in an intensive R&D stage, faces certain execution and investment risks::

high performance risk :Anovix faces substantial execution risks, potentially falling short of targets and milestones. The planned technology commercialization may face hurdles, impacting the envisioned market expansion in EV products.

:Anovix faces substantial execution risks, potentially falling short of targets and milestones. The planned technology commercialization may face hurdles, impacting the envisioned market expansion in EV products. capital intensive nature : Being capital-intensive, Anovix requires continuous investment in research and development. While revenue growth has been projected, the company remains far from achieving profitability and generating free cash flow.

: Being capital-intensive, Anovix requires continuous investment in research and development. While revenue growth has been projected, the company remains far from achieving profitability and generating free cash flow. funding weaknesses: In the current economic scenario, where Anovix is ​​actively investing in technology and production facilities, the company is vulnerable to financing risks. Ongoing cash drains during development can create challenges in fundraising efforts.

investment notes

In conclusion, Anovix receives a favorable rating within my proprietary evaluation framework. Positioned as a key player in breaking through barriers in various markets including small appliances, EVs and mass energy storage, the company has demonstrated progress with its technology while still in the early production stage. The company displays manageable financial position with anticipated improvements.

These indicators collectively suggest Anovix as an attractive investment opportunity, with a target price set at $21.

