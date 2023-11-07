Another room-temperature superconductor bites the dust. techcrunch

After a tough year of reported breakthroughs in superconducting physics, it looks like 2023 is going to end with a shock.

This summer, LK-99 was a room-temperature superconductor. Its fall was as rapid as its rise; Myriad experiments revealed that it was little more than a working refrigerator magnet.

You could say that people were primed for LK-99 with another discovery earlier this year. Unlike LK-99, this material was accompanied by a peer-reviewed journal article in Nature. This is not a guarantee of authenticity, but for many people, it is close enough.

The new material appears to conduct electricity without any resistance at a very comfortable 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The problem was that it had to be pressed between two diamonds using a pressure of 145,000 psi. Although this sounds like a lot, it was 100 times less than other room-temperature superconductors.

The problem suddenly seemed much more solvable. Maybe this material was not quite ready for commercialization, but perhaps future refinements could bring the pressure required to a more manageable level. The arrow of progress was pointing in the right direction.

However, skepticism began to grow soon after the paper was published in March.

The paper’s lead author, Ranga Dias, had already retracted a paper at that time. A TechCrunch+ investigation later that month revealed that Dias had falsely claimed that the company he founded was backed by big-name investors including Sam Altman, Daniel Ek, and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Then in August, another paper by Dias was retracted, and in September, eight of the 11 authors of the March paper asked Nature to retract the most recent paper.

Now, that paper has also been retracted due to concerns “regarding the reliability” of the data in that paper. “The Journal’s investigation and post-publication review concluded that these concerns are credible, substantial, and unresolved,” the retraction notice reads.

At first, the material, described in a Nature paper published in March, was cautiously promoted as a breakthrough. Scientists were hopeful, but also cautious. Dias’s name was already surrounded in controversies. Once experts started digging into the details, they found graphs and charts that didn’t match the data or the methods listed in the paper.

Retractions are an integral part of the scientific process, but they are also a black mark on a researcher’s resume. Science depends on peers distinguishing the claims of other scientists.

Usually this happens quietly in the peer-review stage, before it becomes a more official part of the scientific record. But sometimes, problems may not be discovered during this process. Sometimes they are mistakes that can be quickly corrected and exposed. Other times, the worries are more bothersome.

In requesting Nature to retract the letter, Dias’s co-authors claimed that they “have not acted in good faith with respect to the preparation and submission of the manuscript.” The group also listed its concerns.

Now, with the return to reality, the odds of researchers discovering a room-temperature superconductor are becoming even longer. Never say never, but it’s probably best not to get our hopes up next year.

