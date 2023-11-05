Another reason to leave Twitter/X: more Tucker Carlson

Fight Disinformation: Sign Up for Free Mother Jones Daily Follow newsletters and news that matter.

Tucker Carlson has been slowly rebuilding his media empire since being fired from Fox News in April. Last month, the conservative talk show host reportedly signed a revenue-sharing deal with X (formerly Twitter), which will mean a lot more Carlson content on Elon Musk’s endangered platform. Then, in late October, Carlson signed his first advertising deal since leaving Fox with Public Square, an online marketplace company backed by Donald Trump Jr. as an alternative to “woke” corporations with socially conscious investments. Claims to promote “patriotic small businesses”. policies or diversity and inclusion policies.

Starting this month, Public Square will advertise on Carlson’s website, and his X Show will include product placement for Public Square and its products. As Carlson turns his media company into a right-wing home shopping network, I wonder what kind of ads viewers can expect to see when watching his show.

Naturally, I first checked to see if Public Square offered any red-light equipment for consumers interested in tanning their balls, a practice Carlson promotes in his documentary. end of men, Alas, that gear must be made in China, because the only patriotic tanning products I could find were high-waist bikinis and self-tanning lotion. The search for “testicles” led to an expensive supplement that promised “enhanced libido” and the ability to have bigger balls. The website claims that rats who ate the stuff saw their testicles increase in size by up to 15 percent!

Carlson may soon add other Public Square offerings including pro-life baby products; “Carnivore snacks” and various meat products (no soy boysen here!); “Tactical gear for moms,” as well as body armor, ammo, and laser sights for concealed weapons. But Carlson will be able to cover all the bases: Public Square not only has a wide variety of mass-shooter accessories, but it also offers a range of triage and medical equipment for those who are involved in either a mass shooting or Injured or responding. One.

For $1,599, TacMed™ offers its “Critical Event Response System”, which includes tourniquets, special dressings for chest wounds and, of course, more body armor. I remembered that Kyle Rittenhouse was carrying a medical kit like this When he shot three people during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Rittenhouse went on Carlson’s Fox show after he was acquitted of murder. Perhaps he’ll visit again to help Carlson sell tourniquets at his X event.

Indeed, Carlson would need to find a special kind of rapport to work on things like body armor and testosterone on a show about politics. But perhaps Public Square at least offers him a larger range of advertising products than at the end of his tenure at Fox. After years of promoting white nationalists and attacking immigrants and generally alienating most mainstream businesses, as of 2021, Carlson’s largest advertiser was Mike Lindell’s MyPillow, which does not appear to be selling at Public Square Is. The rest of the ads on his show were from a variety of obscure companies promoting products like removing earwax or reducing toenail fungus, the kind of thing found in the popup spam at the end of one. New York Post Story.

With his new deals with X and Public Square, Carlson has a chance for a reboot. And Musk clearly hopes to revive the ailing social media site while doing so. But the promise of a lot more Tucker content on .

