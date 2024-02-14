Another private company is attempting to land on the moon after launch delays – here’s how and when to see

Top Line

After technical problems prompted SpaceX to postpone the flight late Tuesday, Houston-based Intuitive Machines is launching a spacecraft to the Moon Thursday morning, eyeing a landing that would be the first time a private company has landed on the Moon. Will touch the surface and land. A month after the catastrophic failure of another American commercial attempt and the successful landing of Japan’s precision “Moon Sniper”, the first American spacecraft to land in decades.

Nova-C lunar lander from Intuitive Machines in Houston. Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

important facts

Intuitive Machines plans to launch its Nova-C lander to the Moon via a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The mission, called IM-1, was scheduled to launch before dawn on Valentine’s Day from Cape Canaveral at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was delayed until at least Thursday due to a methane fuel issue. Liftoff is now scheduled for Thursday at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Nova-C lander, called Odysseus and nicknamed OD, is planned to separate from a Falcon 9 rocket on a direct trajectory to the moon. It is expected to attempt to touch down on the moon’s south pole region on Feb. 22, about nine days after liftoff, and it is unclear whether the launch delay will alter this timeline. The IM-1 launch can be seen on NASA livestreams across the agency’s websites, social media channels, and NASA TV, as well as on Intuitive Machines and SpaceX. streaming Launch on their respective websites and social media.

What’s on board?

Odysseus is hoping to take a variety of items to the moon. Its payload includes a series of instruments and science experiments for NASA, which the company will reportedly be paid $118 million to deliver. OD is also carrying a series of sculptures created by artist Jeff Koons, part of an NFT crypto project, and materials developed by clothing manufacturer Columbia Sportswear to insulate the lander.

news peg

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology failed in its attempt to land its Peregrine lunar lander on the moon’s surface in January after a catastrophic fuel leak shortly after takeoff. Instead of letting Peregrine drift off into space, enter orbit, or crash into the moon, the company sent it back to Earth, where it burned up in the atmosphere upon reentry. Peregrine, along with the IM-1 mission, is part of NASA’s effort to create commercial partners to enhance the emerging space economy and facilitate further exploration. The pair is the first of several lunar missions planned as part of this public-private partnership, which NASA calls the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. In the long term, the agency expects the program to reduce the costs of its own missions and facilitate two lunar deliveries per year. It has earmarked $2.6 billion in funding for contracts through 2028, with 14 US companies selected to bid for contracts, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Lockheed Martin Space.

Further reading

