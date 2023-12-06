Another person dies after drinking Panera "Charged Lemonade"

A 46-year-old Florida man drank three cups of Panera Bread’s “Charged Lemonade” in October and then died, a new lawsuit filed yesterday says. In fact, according to , Dennis Brown had reportedly just left Panera after consuming highly caffeinated lemonade and was still on his way home when he suffered a “cardiac event.”

It is the second such allegation against the restaurant chain, following a similar lawsuit filed by the family of a 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who died after drinking lemonade from Panera last year.

The lawsuit alleges that Brown, who reportedly had high blood pressure and developmental delays, knowingly ordered the lemonade thinking it was caffeine-free. Elizabeth Crawford, an attorney representing Brown’s case, told Forbes, “Denise is part of a vulnerable population that must be protected.” “And Panera failed to protect Dennis.”

But Panera stands firm in its belief that its super-charged drink was not to blame. “Panera expresses our deepest sympathies to Mr. Brown’s family,” the company said in a statement. “Based on our investigation we believe that his unfortunate demise was not caused by any of the company’s products. We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as the previous claim, as equally without merit. Admit.”

From the New York Times:

Dennis Brown, 46, died in October after suffering a “cardiac event” while driving home from Panera Bread in Fleming Island, Florida, according to the wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed by Mr. Brown’s mother, sister and brother. it was done. Superior Court in Delaware. This is the second lawsuit filed against Panera Bread over Charged Lemonade, whose larger size has more caffeine than a 12-ounce Red Bull and a 16-ounce Monster Energy drink. The lawsuit says the company “knew or should have known” that the drink could injure children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people sensitive to caffeine. , According to Panera’s website, a regular Charged Lemonade has 260 milligrams of caffeine and a large size has 390 milligrams. According to the Food and Drug Administration, most “healthy adults” can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, or about four or five cups of regular coffee, depending on the brand and roast.

Source: boingboing.net